Know the TV show or not, 'Designing Women' is a riot





The language and the subject matter wouldn't pass even today's network censors, but the stage version of "Designing Women" by Linda Bloodworth Thomason, directed by her husband, Harry Thomason, who co-created the sitcom of the same name that ran seven seasons, 1986-93, on CBS, is an absolute riot from start to finish.

Friday was the official opening night of the stage play, which is "premiering" at Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre, a co-production with Fayetteville's TheatreSquared, where it had a successful run last fall.

Some will find its politics a bit far left for their tastes, but every point of view gets some points, even if they become the subject for ridicule.

The Thomasons have brought the four principals of Atlanta interior design firm Sugarbaker & Associates (Katherine LaNasa as Julia Sugarbaker, Miranda Jane as Suzanne Sugarbaker, Amanda Detmer as Mary Jo Shively and Debra Capps as Charlene Frazier) forward to 2020 and ensnarl them in contemporary topical snares, including the #MeToo movement and Donald Trump.

The lead actresses all play the four lead characters with only a hint at times of the folks who played them on TV. And they're all fantastic -- Jane gets extra kudos for stealing as many of her scenes as she can possibly get away with. Kudos also to the folks playing new characters who have arrived at the firm in the interim: Cleo Bouvier (Carla Renata), the new plant person, and Haley McPhee (Abby C. Smith), the new receptionist, whose conversion to feminism is one of the plays's highlights.

The illness of an actor and his understudy caused a rare but enjoyable shift -- Matthew Floyd Miller, who would normally have played Suzanne's soon-to-be-ex-husband, Caulder Tipton III, moved seamlessly over to play builder Wynn Dollarhyde, while Rep Executive Artistic Director Will Trice delighted as MAGA-man Tipton. And you'll instantly recognize the set as a loud echo of what was on TV.

"Designing Women" runs through Feb. 6 at the Rep, 601 Main St. Ticket and other information is available by calling (501) 378-0405 or at TheRep.org



