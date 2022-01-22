He gave his life for all

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life for the advancement of civil rights for all people. His birthday has been celebrated as a national holiday since 1986.

Please educate yourselves about his life's work (and the fact that trash and recycling will be a day late following a Monday holiday).

JO PAULUS

Little Rock

Cartoon was offensive

Re the Michael Ramirez cartoon on Wednesday's editorial page: We have been subscribing to this newspaper for 37-plus years and I have never written for any subject, but the depiction of Nataraja in this manner is offensive to us Hindu, and I want to show my displeasure.

Hopefully your newspaper will be respectful to all religions equally.

Presenting other religions in a derogatory manner is not helping anyone.

Swasthika is such an auspicious symbol in Hinduism, but it is twisted in such a manner that it always symbolizes the worst of humanity, especially in the West. In Eastern cultures, people know the value of Swasthika.

MEENA TOMER

Little Rock

Back up allegations

In his Sunday opinion this week, Mr. Mike Masterson stated that it is not science when virus and disease cures are kept from the public so that manufacturers can make enormous profits.

This is a serious allegation, and I am sure we all would like to know specifics, especially information regarding covid-19 virus cures that are being withheld. He is certainly feeding the anti-vaxxers and anti-science crowd and potentially harming the public with these accusations.

So, Mr. Masterson, it is time for specifics or to retract your allegations.

ED HUDNALL

Bryant