Maxwell to run for state House seat for Gravette in contested Republican primary

GRAVETTE -- Jason Maxwell, Realtor for the Equity Enhancers Realty Group of Gravette, has announced his bid for the state Legislature's House District 12 seat.

Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie, R-Gravette, is running for state Senate. The open seat she leaves behind has three Republicans vying for it so far. The other Republicans announced in this race are Gravette School Board President Jay Oliphant and fellow Gravette board member Hope Hendren Duke, who is McKenzie's sister.

"Having lived in Northwest Arkansas since 2010, I have watched as big-city liberal values have crept in and begun changing every aspect of our community," Maxwell said in his announcement. "While change can be a good thing, there are many elements of small-town charm and traditional family values that have been directly under attack.

"I am focused and ready for the challenges of being a state representative. I am bold and unafraid of adversity. I will work to maximize the potential of every citizen and maximize individual liberty, while keeping balance with protecting the community at large."

Maxwell, 44, graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. This is his first political race, he said.

District 12 covers the far northwestern corner of the state. It includes Decatur and extends as far east as Bella Vista. No Democrat has announced in the district.

Candidate filing for office begins Feb. 22. Party primaries are May 24. If no candidate gets an outright majority in the primary election, a runoff election will come June 21.

House members serve two-year terms. Their base salary is $44,357 a year, not including per diem and expenses.