Community Briefs: McGehee School Board sets meeting ;Applications open for farming class

McGehee School Board sets meeting

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes an award presentation, invoices and financial statements, McGehee Elementary HVAC Replacement Project, administrator's reports and executive session, according to a news release.

Hall of fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony due to covid-19 numbers, according to a news release.

The ceremony will now be held May 19 at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021.

"This is a very significant, special honor for our inductees and we want to make sure their legacies receive the proper celebration and recognition they deserve," said committee Chairman Jim Ronquest. "In light of recent covid-19 numbers, moving the event will allow us to ensure all attendees remain safe and healthy."

The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Water, wastewater projects funded

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved $26,463,899 for four water and wastewater projects on Jan. 19, according to a news release. Projects include a Southeast Arkansas community.

Recipients are:

Jefferson County -- Tucker Lake Levee and Drainage District received a $106,783 loan from the Water Development Fund to replace two hydraulic flood gates. The flood gates will protect more than 4,000 acres of property to include commercial, residential, agricultural, and manufacturing businesses.

Crittenden County -- The Town of Jennette received a $103,000 loan and a $100,000 grant from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to make improvements to the wastewater system pump station. The project currently serves 46 customers.

Prairie County -- White River Regional Irrigation District received a $26,084,076 loan from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to complete the first segment of the primary canal system that will serve approximately 40,0000 acres.

Ouachita County -- The City of Louann received $70,040 in additional funding from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund for construction cost increases associated with an existing water well replacement project. The project currently serves 82 customers.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/

Applications open for farming class

The Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications for its Beginning Farmers Class, said Henry English, program director.

English said the course will be held virtually due to social distancing guidelines related to the pandemic. However, if the situation improves, some sessions may be offered face-to-face.

Intended for individuals who have operated a farm for 10 years or less consecutively, the course will consist of seven monthly workshops, from March 28-Sept 26. Crop and livestock producers in east, southeast and southwest Arkansas are eligible for the program, according to a news release.

Course topics include agriculture business, soils and soil health, crop and livestock production, pest control and services offered by U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies. The program will also include field demonstrations and farm tours. Participants will be provided information about all services offered by the Small Farm Program, including one-on-one assistance through site visits and consultations to help with business and conservation planning.

Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225.