Tractor Supply plans project in Maumelle

Tractor Supply Co., the rural lifestyle retailer, intends to build a warehouse distribution center in Maumelle, according to publicly available documents.

Project DS, as it is referred to in city planning documents, is proposed as a 899,358-square-foot warehouse with room for a 250,000-square-foot addition.

A similarly sized warehouse Tractor Supply has under construction in Navarre, Ohio, represents a $70 million investment and is expected to employ 375 people, according to the company announcement.

A site plan won approval of the city planning commission in December. Its preliminary plat goes before the commission next week, according to Scott Grummer, the city's planning and permits director. He declined to confirm the project owner.

The previous owner of the 122-acre site off Champs Boulevard, HEA Properties, LLC, was represented at the December commission meeting. However, Tractor Supply purchased the tract that same month for $2.5 million.

The project architect has designed Tractor Supply distribution centers in Arizona, Georgia and Kentucky.

A spokeswoman for the retailer didn't respond to an email or telephone call Friday afternoon. The project was first reported by the online Arkansas Blog.

-- Noel Oman

Pipe-maker Tenaris to add 250 workers

Tenaris, a steel pipe-maker based in Europe, will add 250 workers to its operations at a mill at Hickman (Mississippi County) to meet a growing demand for domestically made pipe.

"Hot rolled coil prices have begun to drop following massive gains last year and customer demand continues to grow for domestically made pipe," Luca Zanotti, president of Tenaris US, said in a news release. "These conditions make it the right time for a meaningful restart of welded production."

Tenaris has been in Mississippi County for more than a dozen years after buying the former Maverick Tube manufacturing plant.

Activity at the Hickman plant had been maintained throughout 2020 and 2021, but has been slowed by the market downturn, the company said. "Following improvements incorporated in the latter half of 2021 for a more efficient flow of the manufacturing processes, the mill will be steadily adding capacity and volumes in the coming months," Tenaris said.

Since October 2020, when Tenaris began its industrial expansion plan, its employment in the United States has grown by 1,200 jobs, Tenaris said.

-- Stephen Steed

State index finishes at 743.93, off 3.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 743.93, down 3.95.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.