Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- New York Mayor Eric Adams; Blinken; Sanders; Ernst. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press