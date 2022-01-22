Police beat: Police charge man over gun in vehicle

Police charge man over gun in vehicle

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday they say was a felon with a gun in his car during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Dequarious Brown, 37, of Camden, shortly after 6 p.m. because they observed he was not wearing a seat belt. Discovering he was driving on a suspended license, they had the passenger switch seats with him, as he could not legally drive the vehicle.

During the swap, officers spotted a handgun in the floorboard on the passenger side of the vehicle, pressed up against the console within reach of Brown.

They arrested Brown, who is a felon and cannot legally possess a firearm. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and two traffic violations for driving without a seatbelt and driving on a suspended license.

NLR man arrested in felony gun case

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday they say was a felon who stole two firearms out of someone's truck, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 5 a.m. Thursday. The caller told them he had gone to a Lakeview Road address to pick up a woman. When he arrived, however, Glen Woitesher, 53, of North Little Rock prevented the woman from leaving with the caller, the report said.

The caller left his truck and walked down the street to call police when he saw Woitesher take a gun from the front of his truck, the report said. The caller told police he feared Woitesher would shoot him or the woman he had gone to pick up.

Officers detained Woitesher in the garage of the house, and after they read him his rights, Woitesher told them that the caller was stalking the woman and was afraid he would shoot her when he saw the gun, the report said.

Woitesher told officers he grabbed the gun and hid it inside his house, the report said. Officers later found the gun and another inside the house at the direction of Woitesher. Woitesher told them the other gun was also taken from the caller's truck.

Officers learned Woitsher is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a gun, and they arrested him, the report said. He faces charges of breaking or entering, possession of a firearm by a certain person and a drug possession charge for suspected methamphetamine found in his house. All the charges are felonies.

Police: Parolee had gun in vehicle trunk

North Little Rock police arrested a man Friday they say was on parole and had a gun in his trunk, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Derodgenae Rainey, 31, of Jacksonville for improper window tint about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said they smelled marijuana and searched Rainey's car based on probable cause, the report said. They found a .22-caliber revolver wrapped in a towel in his trunk.

Rainey is on parole for robbery and cannot legally possess a gun, the report said. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony.