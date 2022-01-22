NLR man killed in head-on crash

One person was killed and another injured Friday in a head-on collision on Arkansas 365 in Pulaski County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Eugene Zajac, 37, of North Little Rock, died after his 2021 Mazda struck a 2008 Honda head-on shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Felicia Robinson, 50, of North Little Rock, the driver of the Honda, was injured and taken to UAMS for treatment.

Troopers judged that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report states.