Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Davis Riggs, 39, was arrested Friday in connection with stalking. Riggs was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Carlos Sosa-Guera, 26, of 3105 S.W. Deerfield Blvd. No. 2 in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member and false imprisonment. Sosa-Guera was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Minerva Cosio, 55, of 1506 Tudor St. in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with permitting abuse of a child, endangering welfare of a minor and intimidating a witness. Cosio was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.