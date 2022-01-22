Norway set to host talks with Taliban

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Taliban delegation plans to travel to Norway next week for talks with the Norwegian government and several allied countries, as well as meetings with civil society activists and human-rights defenders from Afghanistan.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it has invited representatives of the Taliban to Oslo from Sunday through Tuesday. Norwegian newspaper VG said special representatives from the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and the European Union were expected to take part.

The ministry did not comment on the newspaper's report.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed that the visit was "not a legitimation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to those who in practice govern the country today."

"We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Afghanistan," Huitfeldt said, noting that economic and political conditions have created "a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe for millions of people" facing starvation.

The acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will lead the Taliban delegation. The trip would be the first time since the Taliban took over the country in August that their representatives have held official meetings in Europe, although they traveled to Russia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, China and Turkmenistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, said Muttaqi expects to hold separate meetings with the U.S. delegation and bilateral talks with European representatives.

The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are likely to feature prominently in the talks, along with the West's recurring demand for the Taliban administration to share power with Afghanistan's minority ethnic and religious groups.

Muttaqi told The Associated Press in a rare interview in December that his government was committed to education for girls and women. He said Saturday that the new Afghan rulers aimed to have schools open for girls and women in late March, after the Afghan new year.

Education for girls currently is restricted beyond seventh grade in all but 10 provinces. In the capital, Kabul, private universities and high schools have continued operating. Most are small, however, and the classes have always been segregated.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said the Taliban delegation's meetings with Afghans in Norway would include "women leaders, journalists and people who work with, among other things, human rights and humanitarian, economic, social and political issues."

Muttaqi is certain to press the Taliban's demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other western countries be released. The United Nations has managed to provide for some liquidity and allowed the new administration to pay for imports, including electricity.

The U.N. has warned that as many as 1 million Afghan children are in danger of starving, and most of the country's 38 million people are living below the poverty line. Even before the Taliban took power, Afghanistan was desperately poor, with more than 54% of the people living on $1.90 a day or less.

Information for this article was contributed by Tameem Akhgar of The Associated Press.