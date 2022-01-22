Pea Ridge weight room work update given

PEA RIDGE -- Work on renovating the multipurpose facility weight room progressed well over the winter break, according to assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, who said "as much as was humanly possible" was done.

"We're waiting on glass to arrive and on HVAC to arrive," he told Pea Ridge School Board members Jan. 10 during their meeting.

He said several projects progressed including replacing panels that blew off the gym at the Intermediate School before the winter break.

In responding to a question from board member Sandy Button, superintendent Keith Martin said the costs for the high school have not been finalized and there are still some issues to be corrected before the final cost is determined.

Martin said he plans a meeting Jan. 25 with Dr. Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Board Association, to discuss the new School Board to be created with the new zoning required by the state.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignation of Evan Rollans, Junior High teacher; and Maria Jiminez, High School evening custodian; and

• Approved the hiring of Brittany Sebolt, evening custodian, Primary School; Catalina Rios, evening custodian, High School; Ashley Radtke, library aide, Intermediate School; Heather Howard, ALE aide, Primary School; and Melinda Lewis, evening custodian, Junior High.

• Accepted the evaluation of superintendent Keith Martin and extended his contract for a year.