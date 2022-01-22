PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville's second-half defense shuts down Rogers

ROGERS -- Bentonville's boys could take advantage of Rogers' early foul woes, but they didn't let the Mounties' cold second-half shooting performance slip away Friday night.

The Tigers held Rogers to just three field goals over the final 16 minutes, and that set the stage for a 53-38 victory over the Mounties during 6A-West Conference action in Mountie Arena.

"Both teams hadn't played in 10 days, and I felt like it was a little messy in the first half," Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said. "I thought, defensively, our guys did a great job. We held them to 10 points in the second half.

"We get everybody's best shot, and our guys are learning that and making adjustments. We've got to do a better job of getting them prepared and getting them mentally prepared to play. It seemed like they were a little more excited to play than we were."

Rogers (5-10, 1-3) owned a 28-23 halftime lead despite having 14 fouls and putting Bentonville (13-4, 3-1) in the double bonus for almost the last 10 minutes of the first half. The Mounties scored the first eight points of the second quarter and led 18-11 on Will Liddell's bucket with 6:48 before halftime and led 28-21 before Jaylen Lee hit the final first-half bucket at the 1:54 mark.

Bentonville, however, seized the momentum when Rogers didn't hit a bucket until Alonzo Porchia scored at the 1:39 mark, the Mounties' first in almost 10 minutes. The Tigers opened the half with a 10-0 run and led 33-28 on Abel Hutchinson's three-point play, then Xander Collins slipped inside and beat the shot clock with a layup to give Bentonville a 35-30 lead.

"I thought our guys made some great adjustments at the half," Rippee said. "Of course, when you make a few shots it makes things look a little easier. We were finally able to hit some shots and get some separation, then we relaxed. That's something we didn't do in our first conference game this year."

Bentonville didn't get Rogers to get any closer than four points in the fourth quarter and put the game away with nine straight points over the last 3:20.

Hutchinson and Lee each had 12 points to lead a balanced Tigers offensive attack as all five starters had at least eight points. Liddell was the only Rogers player to finish in double figures with 12 points.