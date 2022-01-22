PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville dominates Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville turned what was expected to be a close game between longtime rivals into a rout Friday.

Fayetteville took control early and defeated Springdale 67-35 in 6A-West Conference action. Sophomore guard Ornette Gaines scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to lead Fayetteville.

Landon Glasper opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to give Fayetteville a 61-30 lead that started a running clock via the sportsmanship rule for high school basketball in Arkansas. Glasper added 15 points for Fayetteville while freshman Isaiah Sealy scored 12 to lead Springdale.

Fayetteville and Springdale entered Friday's game with similar overall records. But Fayetteville (12-4, 4-0) blew the game open by outscoring Springdale (11-5, 2-2) 23-6 in the second quarter. Seven players contributed baskets in the first half for Fayetteville, including sophomore center Mason Simpson, who stepped outside and made two three-pointers.

"Our kids' confidence was high," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "I saw kids out there smiling and having fun. That's all you can ask for. You want a group to play loose and confident and I thought we did that.

"It our best performance from start to finish so far this year."

Fayetteville began to pull away after Sawyer Keith came off the bench and swished a three-pointer to put Fayetteville ahead 15-6. Fayetteville's players then took turns scoring while Springdale struggled mightily to convert, especially inside where the Red Bulldogs missed several close shots.

Gaines, a powerfully-built 6-foot-4 sophomore, had no problem finishing shots with moves to the basket for Fayetteville.

"The sky's the limit for him," Stamps said. "He continues to get better every single time we take the floor. I'm excited about the future for him, for sure."

Springdale began to connect in the third quarter and Searly scored to cut the Springdale deficit to 45-24. But Fayetteville roared back with two power moves inside by Gaines, layups from Nigel Armstrong, and two free throws by Glasper to put Fayetteville ahead 58-30 after three quarters.

"Nigel, he's an energy guy, a sparkplug," Stamps said. "That's his role for us, to come in and make something happen and that's what he did."