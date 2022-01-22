PREP BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Vilonia romps past Van Buren

VAN BUREN – For two and a half quarters, most girls' teams in Arkansas would have been hard-pressed to handle Vilonia's Madeleine Tipton on Friday night. Those same teams would have struggled to contain the rest of the Lady Eagles as well.

Tipton lit up the scoreboard for 31 points to power Vilonia to a 59-35 5A-West girls' win over Van Buren at Clair Bates Arena.

The 5-10 senior forward also filled up a stat sheet with her performance. She was 12-of-17 field goals including 6-of-9 from the three-point line, seven rebounds and multiple assists.

"Offensively, I liked our execution and thought we shot the ball well in the first half," Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. "I was pleased with how well we moved the ball against their zone with their height and length.

"Madeleine got hot early "

In fact, the Lady Eagles as a whole shot well, especially in the first half in building a 36-16 halftime lead. Vilonia (13-2, 3-0) was 14 of 30 from the floor and 6-of-12 from beyond the three-point line. Tipton had 22 points in the first half.

"Vilonia is the No. 1 team in the state (in Class 5A) for a reason," Lady Pointer coach Michael Kinney said. "They are good offensively and are good defensively. They make it hard for you to score because they play so tough, then they make it tough to stop them because they move without the ball, and they pass really well. They do not settle for good shots; they get great shots."

Vilonia jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first six minutes of the game and never looked back, leading 44-18 on a Tipton layup with 5:42 left in the third quarter before the offense began to finally cool off.

The Lady Eagles defense also forced 11 first-half turnovers in building the halftime cushion while outrebounding the Lady Pointers (6-10, 1-4) 16-9.

If Vilonia had an Achilles' Heel in Friday's win it was its free-throw shooting. The Lady Eagles finished 2-14, including 0-11 in the second half.

Leading 55-26 midway in the fourth quarter, The Lady Eagles missed three straight free throws in a three-second span that would have forced a running clock in the final 4:32 of the game.

"About midway in the third quarter we just kind of got stagnant," Simon said. "We started missing shots and didn't make free throws."

Kinney said he challenged his team to play better in the second half and his team responded. He praised the effort of Jaci Odom, who paced Van Buren with 19 points.

"It really wasn't about adjustments ... It was about playing hard," Kinney said. "You have to want it to play. That was what we talked about at halftime. We just wanted to give ourselves a chance. We had some girls step up to the challenge and played hard.

"By far, Jaci had her best game all season."