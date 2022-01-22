Razorbacks hold off Aggies in OT, win 4th straight game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a 16-point lead erased, but the Razorbacks held on to beat Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Hassan Diarra’s three-point heave went off the rim as time expired in overtime to end a wild, back-and-forth contest. Diarra hit a three-pointer with 9.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

It was the fourth consecutive win for Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 SEC). The Razorbacks avenged an 86-81 loss to the Aggies in College Station, Texas, two weeks earlier and avoided being swept by Texas A&M for the first time since the teams were Southwest Conference opponents in 1985-86.

The Aggies (15-4, 4-2) lost their second straight game. Texas A&M had an eight-game win streak snapped three days earlier with a 62-58 home loss to Kentucky.

Davonte Davis’ three-point play with 2:31 left in overtime gave Arkansas the lead for good at 69-68, but the Aggies were able to stay in the game due to three missed free throws by Arkansas in the final 1:24 of overtime.

Texas A&M pulled within 72-71 on Wade Taylor’s three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining. After the shot clock ran down on Arkansas’ next possession, Jaylin Williams hit a mid-range shot with 10.7 seconds remaining to put the Razorbacks ahead 74-71.

The Aggies made two free throws to pull within 74-73 with 5.5 seconds to play. Texas A&M tried to foul Arkansas on the inbounds pass after the free throws, but Stanley Umude’s breakaway dunk put the Razorbacks back ahead by three points with 1.2 seconds to go.

Arkansas players ran onto the floor and the lights went out following Umude’s dunk. That interruption gave the Aggies a chance to set up the Diarra heave from just inside of half court.

Diarra’s three-pointer with 9.1 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game 64-64 and force overtime. Marcus Williams drove to the baseline, then kicked the ball back to Diarra, whose head fake got his defender, Umude, in the air to give Diarra an open look.

The Aggies finished the second half on an 8-2 run. The Razorbacks led 62-56 when JD Notae made two free throws with 1:09 to play.

Notae, who scored a team-high 17 points, fouled out moments later when he hand checked Marcus Williams, who made two free throws to pull the Aggies within 62-58.

Texas A&M made 19 of 20 free-throw attempts.

Chris Lykes pushed the Arkansas lead back to six points with a pair of free throws with 58 seconds remaining, but Umude fouled Quenton Jackson on a three-point attempt on the next possession. Jackson made all three free throws to cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 64-61 with 52 seconds left.

Jaylin Williams missed a shot to set up Diarra’s game-tying shot in the closing seconds of the second half. Both teams traded turnovers in the final nine seconds before Umude missed a three-quarter court heave as time expired.

Texas A&M blew a 13-point lead against Kentucky, but nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in Fayetteville. Arkansas led 20-4 in the first half.

The Aggies closed the first half on an 8-1 run to trim the deficit to 33-29 at halftime.

Arkansas did not trail until overtime. Texas A&M tied the game 56-56 on Taylor’s jumper with 4:08 remaining in the second half — the first tie since the game was scoreless in the first minute.

Umude scored 15 points, Williams 14 and Au’Diese Toney 12 for the Razorbacks. Williams also had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games.

Arkansas made 24 of 64 field goal attempts, including 7 of 20 from beyond the arc after failing to make a three-pointer four days earlier against South Carolina. The Razorbacks were 21 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Taylor scored a career-high 25 points for the Aggies. Jackson added 13 points before fouling out in overtime.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Wednesday at Ole Miss.