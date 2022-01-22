Rector Award of '22 goes to Flake

John Flake, a longtime commercial real estate developer in Arkansas known for building the state's tallest skyscraper, is the 2022 recipient of the William F. Rector Memorial Award for Distinguished Civic Achievement.

The award has been given annually since 1976 by Fifty for the Future, a civic organization of Pulaski County business leaders, to "recognize individuals who have exhibited outstanding community leaderships and have made significant contributions to Little Rock's growth and development," according to the announcement naming Flake as the latest recipient.

The award comes with a $2,500 charitable gift to be donated to the nonprofit organization chosen by the award recipient. Flake, 73, has chosen Pulaski Academy Foundation to receive the donation, a news release said.

Flake started in commercial real estate in Arkansas in 1972 and began his own firm in 1979.

Warren Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Stephens Inc., and a member of Fifty for the Future, said few have had the impact on Little Rock and all of Arkansas than Flake.

"John's passion and love for our community is very evident," Stephens said in the announcement. "He never stops thinking of ways that he can contribute to making Arkansas a better place. As a result, his influence is seen throughout our state."

It was Flake's vision in the 1980s to build the state's tallest office building in downtown Little Rock. In 1986, the 40-story Capitol Tower, now known as Simmons Bank Tower, opened.

At almost the same time, Flake led a community effort to save the historic Daisy Bates home on West 28th Street from foreclosure. The house is where the Little Rock Nine would gather before school to talk about their fight to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

While Simmons Bank Tower is the most imposing structure, Flake's work and influence also led to the building of the Dillard's headquarters, CARTI's cancer treatment facility and Baptist Medical Tower.

Currently, Flake is remodeling the iconic Arkansas Power and Light headquarters building at Ninth and Louisiana streets to help extend Little Rock's tech corridor to Interstate 630. In doing so, he will maintain the historic exterior of the building.

Flake also is committed to his family. In 2020, he left the firm he founded 42 years ago and joined his daughter's new venture, Flake & Company.

The Rector Award was named in memory of William Rector, a community leader in Little Rock for more than 25 years.