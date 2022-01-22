Refreshed Titans eager for playoffs





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have survived using more players than any NFL team in a non-strike season and still earned the AFC's No. 1 seed.

They're as rested and healthy as they've been all season, and now they have back Derrick Henry, the NFL's top rusher in 2019 and 2020, for the postseason.

It's time to take the next step today in their AFC divisional game with Cincinnati.

"Everything that we dream about since we were kids is right there in front of us," All Pro safety Kevin Byard said.

The Titans start their third consecutive postseason before a sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium trying to take advantage of home-field advantage where they went 7-2 during the regular season. They lost a wild-card game to Baltimore here a year ago and haven't won a playoff game at home since Jan. 11, 2003.

The two-time AFC South champs have won three in a row and four of five. One more win puts them in their second AFC Championship Game in three seasons.

"These guys were prepared to play long into 2022," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said.

This is the revival of an old AFC Central rivalry between fourth-seeded Cincinnati and the former Houston Oilers. The Bengals won the only playoff game between these teams 27-14 on Jan. 6, 1991. That was their last postseason win until second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led them to a 26-19 victory over the Raiders to snap that 31-year drought.

Now these young Bengals must end another playoff skid to reach Cincinnati's first AFC Championship Game since January 1989 and third overall. The Bengals are 0-7 in the playoffs away from home.

"We're here to win," Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. "We don't care about some theory I guess that everybody's pretty much worried about. We know what we've got in front of us. We know what we have to do in order to get where we want to be. We've got the path laid out for us."

Of course, the Titans running back who wears No. 22 would return for a game on Jan. 22, 2022. Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has been taken off injured reserve and will start his first game since breaking his right foot Oct. 31.

Henry has practiced since Jan. 5, and teammates couldn't be happier to have back the man averaging 117.1 yards rushing in the postseason. The unknown is how much the Titans can hand the ball to someone who hasn't played in a game in 12 weeks, even if Henry is 6-3 and 247 pounds.

The Titans had Henry along with wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for all of 120 snaps over five games because of injuries. Not only is Henry healthy, both Brown and Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler picked up in a trade last June, are feeling good.

Brown led the team with 869 yards receiving and five TD catches. Jones had his worst statistical season while dealing with a nagging hamstring that landed him on injured reserve at one point. Jones did average 14 yards per catch, highest among team receivers with at least 10 catches.

"I'm in a great space now, confident, everything," Jones said. "I'm ready to go."

Burrow had an NFL-leading 14 interceptions through 13 weeks of the season. In the five games he's played since then -- including last week's playoff win -- he's had none, with 13 touchdown passes. His streak of 180 pass attempts without a pick is the second longest currently in the NFL behind the Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals also have not turned over the ball at all since two fumbled punts in an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 12. The team is plus-4 in turnovers since then.

Bengals at Titans

3:30 p.m. (CBS/NFL)

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 40-35-1; Bengals def. Titans 31-20 on Nov. 1, 2020

LAST WEEK Bengals def. Raiders 26-19; Titans had a bye

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;TITANS

(22) 103.9;RUSHING;142.5 (3)

(7) 268.8;PASSING;196.1 (27)

(9) 372.7;TOTAL;338.6 (17)

(5) 27.8;SCORING;24.4 (15)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;TITANS

(5) 96.1;RUSHING;85.9 (2)

(27) 253.2;PASSING;242.5 (23)

(18) 349.2;TOTAL;328.4 (12)

(17) 22.2;SCORING;20.6 (6)

KEY STAT Titans were 6-2 with Derrick Henry and 6-3 without him. Titans averaged 147.6 rushing yards with Henry and 135.8 yards per game without him.

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected to play for the first time in three months. Henry rushed for 937 yards, 10 TDs and averaged 27 carries per game before his injury.

NFL playoff schedule

PLAYOFFS

WILD-CARD SCHEDULE

All times Central

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

MONDAY, JAN. 17

LA Rams 34, Arizona 11

DIVISIONAL ROUND

TODAY’S GAMES

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Fran. at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (Fox)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 5:40 p.m. (Fox)

SUPER BOWL LVI

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

At SoFi Stadium,

Inglewood, Calif.

AFC champ vs. NFC champ, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)





Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signals for a touchdown on a ball caught by Tyler Boyd during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raider, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Julio Jones (2), de los Titans de Tennessee, celebra su anotación con sus compañeros de equipo, durante la segunda mitad del juego de la NFL contra los Texans de Houston, el domingo 9 de enero de 2022, en Houston. Tennessee terminó como el mejor equipo de la Conferencia Americana. (AP Foto/Eric Christian Smith)



Cincinnati Bengals' Germaine Pratt (57) celebrate with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after Pratt made an interception during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 26-19. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )



Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )



Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)



Cincinnati Bengals' C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)







Running back Joe Mixon (28) and the Cincinnati Bengals are seeking to reach their first AFC Championship Game since January 1989 and third overall when they face the Tennessee Titans today. “We’re here to win,” Mixon said. (AP/Jeff Dean)





