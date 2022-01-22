Rick Lee's selections and analysis for Jan. 22

Oaklawn Entries (Saturday, January 22). Post 1 P.M.

LEE'S LOCK Warrior's Battle in the fifth

BEST BET Wesleyan in the third

LONG SHOT Candura in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 51-165 (30.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

ALLO ENRY*** was beaten 3 lengths in a stronger maiden allowance race, and the steadily improving colt clearly owns the fastest Beyer figure in the field. BOTANY was a distant third in his career debut, but the race was exceptionally fast and trainer Ron Moquett has a good win percentage with second-time starters. NORTHERN WOODS has two encouraging gate workouts, and his trainer and rider are having a good meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Allo Enry;Pereira;Deville;5-2

8 Botany;Cabrera;Moquett;4-1

3 Northern Woods;Santana;Ortiz;3-1

10 Moonshine Vision;Bailey;Fires;10-1

1 Ucantmakethistufup;Torres;Villafranco;5-1

9 Oneeighthundredcash;Gonzalez;Mason;5-1

7 Hacker;Court;Martin;15-1

12 Bumper Pool;Arrieta;Von Hemel;10-1

4 Justdennis;Borel;Hewitt;10-1

2 Backgate Red;Canchari;Prather;15-1

5 Mo Hawk Man;Contreras;McKellar;15-1

6 Preacher's Pet;Tohill;Martin;15-1

14 Vision of Elias;Tohill;Martin;20-1

11 Accel Joe;Court;Williams;30-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

CABOT** rallied to third in a strong starter allowance race, he likely needed the race following a seven-month vacation, and two of his three wins have been at Oaklawn. SECRETARY AT WAR is taking a double class jump for new connections on the heels of a decisive sprint victory. MINE MY TIME contested the early pace and held on well in a second-place finish, and he is back in the barn of winning trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Cabot;Cabrera;Moquett;9-2

10 Secretary At War;Franco;Potts;7-2

3 Mine My Time;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

2 Bebop Shoes;Hiraldo;Deville;5-1

12 Fort Ridge;Gonzalez;Mason;12-1

1a Smarty Grimes;Vazquez;Broberg;12-1

1 Miss Moonbeam;Vazquez;Broberg;12-1

8 Agave Kid;Arrieta;Manley;8-1

9 Dark Ninja;Garcia;Swearingen;8-1

13 Enchantera;Pereira;Miller;15-1

4 Pull My Chain;Canchari;Cangemi;15-1

5 Leo Del Reo;Harr;Jacquot;20-1

6 Chicory Blue;Torres;Litfin;30-1

11 Colonel Talbot;Tohill;Martin;30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

WESLEYAN**** has worked well at Oaklawn since a front-running third-place finish in California, and he is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks for the first time and is treated with Lasix. CHEROKEE LEGACY was narrowly defeated while 9 lengths clear of third at the distance at Remington, and he has enough speed to be forwardly placed. CLANCY'S PISTOL broke slowly in a 10th-place debut, but he is taking a significant drop and is bred to improve at two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Wesleyan;Pereira;Brisset;5-2

13 Cherokee Legacy;Vazquez;Young;5-1

6 Clancy's Pistol;Cabrera;Von Hemel;12-1

9 No Huddle;Quinonez;Milligan;10-1

4 Lookinforexcitemen;Contreras;Hartman;5-1

2 Pure Rocket;Arrieta;Garcia;6-1

14 Prince Dare;Garcia;Milligan;8-1

10 Mamaneedsnewshoes;Franco;Von Hemel;20-1

5 Mountain Pine;Santana;Ortiz;4-1

3 Lookin Good So Far;Hiraldo;McKnight;10-1

1 We Thank You;Bailey;Barrett;20-1

8 Glassato;Canchari;Litfin;15-1

7 Tequila Revolution;Gonzalez;Mason;15-1

12 Exit;Court;Cash;15-1

4 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MACRON*** has finished second in consecutive allowance races after an easy maiden win at Churchill, and he has early speed and drew a favorable post. FASTLY finished second in two of three allowance races last season at Oaklawn, and he appears to be working sharply for a stable that excels with horses returning from vacation time. MESA MOON dominated state-bred allowance rivals in his last race at Remington, and his Beyer figures are consistently fast enough to make him a threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Macron;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

5 Fastly;Arrieta;Calhoun;4-1

4 Mesa Moon;Gonzalez;Young;3-1

2 Baseball Politics;Vazquez;Manley;9-2

7 Emperador;Contreras;Hiles;8-1

8 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;12-1

1 Belfast Boy;Franco;Puhich;12-1

10 Reprobate;Pereira;Deville;20-1

6 Rotary Dial;Court;Lauer;15-1

3 Mas Takela;Coetzee;Deatherage;30-1

5 Purse $45,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

WARRIOR'S BATTLE**** followed a 7-length maiden win with a convincing win at this level Jan, 7, and her winning Beyer figures are by far the best. CANT BE TOUCHED set an honest pace in a 4-length allowance win at Remington, and she keeps regular rider David Cabrera. PURE ELEGANCE won a route and sprint in her past two races at Woodbine, and she has been training well since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Warrior's Battle;Santana;Cox;3-1

1 Cant Be Touched;Cabrera;Calhoun;4-1

6 Pure Elegance;Vazquez;McKnight;6-1

9 Into Classic;Gonzalez;Amescua;8-1

10 Dare Me;Hiraldo;Compton;6-1

3 Sax;Garcia;D'Amato;10-1

2 Cost a Fortune;Arrieta;Dixon;8-1

7 Mumblebee;Cohen;McKnight;5-1

8 Mohaylady;Contreras;Lukas;20-1

4 Tone It Up;Quinonez;Mason;20-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TOPF ROAD RULES** finished second behind an impressive repeat winner in his return from a layoff, and he did finish second behind an eventual stake winner last March at Oaklawn. FORSAKEN is back in with state-bred rivals after a front-running third-place finish, and he is switching to a high percentage rider. YOU VEE CEE crossed the wire less than a length behind the top selection, and he is lightly raced and eligible to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Topf Road Rules;Santana;Peitz;5-2

1 Forsaken;Arrieta;Hartman;3-1

2 You Vee Cee;Pereira;3-1

10 Big Success;Vazquez;Prather;9-2

4 Skyped;Jordan;Nelson;15-1

3 Ghost Strategy;Canchari;Chleborad;10-1

6 I Stan for Love;Court;Martin;12-1

13 Bellamys Roan;Wales;Westermann;6-1

7 Make My Own Luck;Garcia;Burton;30-1

14 J's Little Man;Tohill;Martin;15-1

11 Cats Gotta Chance;Wales;Hewitt;30-1

5 Traffic Control;Cabrera;Cangemi;30-1

9 Braska;Harr;Cline;30-1

12 Loud Boy;Tohill;Martin;30-1

7 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CADDO RIVER*** won the Smarty Jones by 10 lengths and finished second in the Arkansas Derby in 2021, and after a long layoff he was tons the best in an optional claiming victory Dec. 19, only to be disqualified in a head-scratching decision. BRICE has crossed the wire first in six of his past seven races, and he is sharp enough to move up and win again. CANDY TYCOON is a graded stake-placed runner who suffered a tough-luck defeat on New Year's Day, and his recent Beyer figures are fastest enough to win at this level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Caddo River;Arrieta;Cox;2-1

3 Brice;Cabrera;Hollendorfer;5-1

10 Candy Tycoon;Santana;Casse;7-2

1 Market Analysis;Contreras;Diodoro;10-1

9 Goalie;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

6 Highestdistinction;Hiraldo;Morse;8-1

8 Simovitch;Vazquez;Maker;8-1

7 Antigravity;Franco;Hollendorfer;12-1

2 Super Constitution;Pereira;Robertson;10-1

5 Plentiful;Lopez;Duncan;20-1

8 The American Beauty. Purse $150,000, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

CANDURA** won both of her races last season at Oaklawn, and she broke last and had to rally behind a modest pace in a deceptively good third-place finish in her 2022 debut. Moreover, she may benefit from a contentious early pace battle. LI'L TOOTSIE has been impressive in consecutive allowance victories, and she is another likely to be sitting off a fast pace. WILDWOOD'S BEAUTY finished in front of the top selection in a wire-to-wire win, and she is versatile enough to win from off the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Candura;Torres;Hollendorfer;12-1

1 Li'l Tootsie;Franco;Amoss;5-2

8 Wildwood's Beauty;Arrieta;Becker;5-1

5 Abrogate;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

2 Joy's Rocket;Pereira;Asmussen;5-1

6 Sarah Harper;Court;Moquett;5-1

4 Perfect Happiness;Garcia;Cox;8-1

9 Miss Mosaic;Cabrera;Colebrook;10-1

3 Ain't No Elmers;Vazquez;Calhoun;12-1

9 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HOME RUN TRICK*** has led from gate to wire in both starts at the meeting, and the Oaklawn horse-for-course is once again the one to catch. GAGOOTS had blinkers removed three races back and responded with two wins at Hawthorne and a second-place finish at this level last month at Oaklawn. DERBY CODE was a four-time winner in 2021, and he had his consistent good dirt form clouded by two lesser races on turf.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Home Run Trick;Arrieta;Hartman;3-1

10 Gagoots;Franco;DiVito;8-1

2 Derby Code;Cabrera;Robertson;12-1

9 Original Intent;Hiraldo;Combs;9-2

11 Exulting;Santana;Maker;9-2

12 Hardly a Secret;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

13 Platinum Equity;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

7 V.I.P. Who;Lopez;Williams;12-1

5 Tashkent;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

3 Bear Oak;Wales;Hornsby;15-1

1 Carl G;Pereira;McKnight;12-1

8 Botswana;Torres;Combs;8-1

6 King Ford;Harr;Dixon;30-1