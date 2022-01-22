BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 53, DE QUEEN 36 Courtlon Crow had 16 points and 13 rebounds as Arkadelphia (17-1, 8-0 4A-7) responded to Thursday's victory over Fountain Lake with another huge win. Antoine Palmer scored 14 points and Ryan Harris added 10 points for the Badgers.

DUMAS 67, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 27 Tommy Reddick came up with 28 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as Class 3A No. 1 Dumas (16-1, 5-0 3A-8) rolled. Mike Reddick had 15 points, while Derrick Lee contributed 7 points, 6 steals and 4 assists for the Bobcats.

GREENWOOD 54, MOUNTAIN HOME 41 Samuel Forbus totaled 19 points for Greenwood (6-13, 2-3), which stopped a two-game losing skid. Both Peyton Presson and Aiden Kennon had nine points, while Jay Wright scored eight points for the Bulldogs.

JONESBORO 84, SEARCY 36 Quion Williams delivered with 17 points in a rout for Class 5A No. 1 Jonesboro (14-3, 5-0 5A-East). Isaac Harrell had 14 points and Deion Buford-Wesson followed with 12 points for the Golden Hurricane.

MARION 47, GREENE COUNTY TECH 32 Ryan Forrest scored 25 points to guide Marion (15-4, 5-0 East) on the road. Donnie Cheers added seven points for the Patriots.

RECTOR 58, CROSS COUNTY 46 Cooper Rabjohn scored 22 points to lead Rector (17-6, 7-2 2A-3), which rebounded from from Thursday's loss to Bay. Jacob Johnson added 14 points for the Cougars.

RUSSELLVILLE 55, SILOAM SPRINGS 40 Donyae May piled up 26 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Russellville (12-6, 4-0 5A-West), winners of six consecutive games.

STUTTGART 82, JOE T. ROBINSON 81 Arlie Lee scored 40 points to lift Stuttgart (12-3, 4-1 4A-4) to a thrilling victory. Ducky Banks had 11 points and Drew Davis chipped in with eight points for the Ricebirds. Samuel Chapen collected 19 points and Gavin Raath ended with 18 points for Robinson (9-7, 4-2).

WATSON CHAPEL 62, CROSSETT 39 Antwon Emsweller had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Watson Chapel (11-7, 5-1 4A-8), which won its fifth game in a row. Christopher Fountain finished with 15 points and Khamani Cooper tallied 13 points for the Wildcats.

WEST MEMPHIS 46, PARAGOULD 31 Senior Kam Barnes scored a game-high 18 points as West Memphis (11-7, 3-2 5A-East) dominated the second half to beat Paragould. Kearrius Townsend added 10 points for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 54, MARSHALL 24 Josie Williams racked up 25 points in a 30-point victory for Conway Christian (10-9, 6-4 2A-5). Kara Keathley had 11 points and Conley Gibson came away with 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 53, MARION 47 Kylie Stokes' 22 points aided Greene County Tech (11-5, 3-2 5A-East) in its upset win. Sierrah Floyd added nine points for the Lady Eagles. Daedrianna Cail scored 14 points and Jessica Robins accumulated 12 points for Marion (14-6, 4-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

GREENWOOD 69, MOUNTAIN HOME 45 Madison Cartwright capped off the night with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a blowout victory for Greenwood (12-4, 3-0 5A-West). Anna Trusty scored 16 points and Abby Summitt provided 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 52, JACKSONVILLE 42 Ashton Elley had 15 points and Mia Smith countered with 14 points to lead Little Rock Christian (14-2, 4-0 5A-Central) to its ninth win in a row. Ella Watson supplied 11 points and Ashley Hopper had eight points for the Lady Warriors.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 58, BENTON 56 Tyra Davis scored 22 points and Jasmine Davis had 20 points to help lead Little Rock Parkview (4-10, 2-2 5A-Central) past Benton (11-5, 1-2). The Lady Patriots trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 21-6 second-quarter to lead 27-25 at halftime. Benton led 41-38 at the end of the third quarter. However, Parkview outscored Benton 20-15 in the final quarter to come away with the road victory. Wesleigh Ferguson had a game-high 24 points for the Lady Panthers. Alyssa Houston finished with 14 points, while Presly Chism added 13 points.

MAGNOLIA 51, HAMBURG 31 Kelcy Lamkin's 18 points helped keep Magnolia (10-4, 4-0 4A-8) unbeaten in conference play. Shayla Doss and Bracelynn Glover had 10 points and Janayi Baker added eight points for the Lady Panthers.

THURSDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 47, FOUNTAIN LAKE 43 Isaiah Salinas scored 16 points as Arkadelphia (16-1, 7-0 4A-7) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Antoine Palmer had 13 points and Nazjay Lambert added eight points for the Badgers, who led 20-18 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters. Evan East tallied 13 points and Colby Lambert followed with nine points for Fountain Lake (16-2, 4-1), which had won its previous 16 games.

GIRLS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 38, ARKADELPHIA 34 Paige Davis made a go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help Fountain Lake (11-4, 2-2 4A-7) pull out a key road victory. Kara Martin added two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game to seal it for the Lady Cobras.

WEST PLAINS, MO. 54, NORFORK 52, OT Ashton Judd poured in 27 points as West Plains (13-2), last year's Class 5 state runner-up in Missouri, survived in the opening round of Nixa (Mo.) Invitational Tournament. Kaylea Dixon had 12 points for the Lady Zizzers. Keeyl Blanchard collected 18 points for Norfork (21-5), ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.