Saline County I-30 detour set tonight

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require directing westbound traffic to a frontage road tonight to accommodate work on a bridge, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will direct all I-30 westbound traffic to use the frontage road at Haskell Exit 114 and return to the interstate via the on-ramp between 11 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

The travel pattern will allow crews to repair pavement on the I-30 westbound bridge over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signs as well as with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.