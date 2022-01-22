School Choice Week starts, features family activities and town hall-style meeting

School Choice Week in Arkansas and the nation, which begins Sunday and goes through Jan. 29, will feature community nights in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, a virtual escape room activity and an online town hall-style session for military families.

Additionally, school choice supporters and schools around the state will participate in a "Wear Yellow Day" on Wednesday. And special night-time lighting of city structures will be done in celebration of the week that is intended to bring attention to the school options that are available to families in Arkansas and across the nation.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed the week Arkansas School Choice Week.

"I support school choice," Hutchinson said in a video statement. "Every student should be able to pursue an education in a way that ensures the best chance of success."

The different events marking the week are being facilitated by The Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates for school choice options. The alliance manages at no cost to the state the Arkansas Succeed Scholarship program, which provides state funding for private school tuition for students who include those with disabilities or those who are dependents of active military duty and meet eligibility requirements.

"School Choice Week is the perfect time to celebrate the innovative solutions that schools and communities have developed to help students continue learning during the pandemic," said Emmy Henley, managing director of The Reform Alliance.

"It's also the perfect time to share resources for students and families who need additional education options," Henley added.

The Reform Alliance held a state Capitol rally in early 2020 to celebrate school choices but has had to abandon that last year and this year because of the covid-19 pandemic. The alliance, however, is delivering free School Choice Week celebration supplies to locations statewide and inviting families to take part in the virtual escape room and art night events.

The Reform Alliance is hosting a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday about the opportunities and resources that are available for K-12 students from military families.

Panelists for the event are Terri Williams, Child and Youth Education Services School Liaison Program Manager with the 19th Force Support Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, and John "Don" Kaminar, military and veterans Liaison in the Arkansas Department of Education

The panel moderator will be Lt. Col. William B. Phillips II, commander of the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment and public affairs officer for the Arkansas National Guard.

Children from military families face unique challenges that come with military life, Henley said. "It's important that we show our support for those serving our country by making sure that these students' needs are being met."

The virtual town hall will be streamed live on The Reform Alliance's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arreformalliance.

The conversation will be about the Purple Star School program, Month of the Military Child, Impact Aid for schools, the Succeed Scholarship program and other topics.

More information about the events of the week are available by contacting DeAnn Thomas at comms@thereformalliance.org or (501) 244-9028 or by viewing the organization's website: thereformalliance.org.