Students, counselor honored for excellence at Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Two students and one teacher were recognized for excellence Jan. 10 during the Pea Ridge School Board meeting.

Middle School principal Jessie Hester introduced Macy Dyson, fifth grade; Georgia Spears, sixth grade; and counselor Taylor Jackson at the meeting.

The awards for the students were selected through a combination of nominations for Blackhawk Pride and staff nominations, Hester said.

"Macy has been nominated more than any other student for Blackhawk Pride awards," Hester said. "That tells you how often and how many great things she does."

Reading from nominations from students and teachers, Hester said Dyson is "very kind, always listening to teachers, finishes her work, is a respectful citizen in the school community, encourages others to be great in their work."

Spears, who can "put a smile on anybody's face," is a peer mediator, Hester said, nothing that position is a special group of students and requires a lot of maturity, a lot of extra training and a lot of extra empathy. "She does great at being a leader."

Comments made by peers and teachers about Spears included, "she is kind, always smiling, has a positive attitude that radiates to those around her, hardworking and selfless."

"Teachers say her smile is contagious," Hester said.

Jackson was "overwhelmingly chosen by our staff and students," Hester said, reading comments such as "positive individual, impact for all students, willing to do anything he can to support every student, students can tell how much he cares, goes above and beyond, has a calm demeanor, works hard and is consistently doing more than is required."

"He's a reliable, safe, secure and trustworthy adult to all students, he steps up in all situations," Hester read. "Hands down he is most beloved adult in our school."

Cross country coach Heather Wade and the boys cross country team were honored.

"Thank you for letting us celebrate a rather exciting season we had this year," Wade said.

Conference champions and state runner-up, the boys team had three All-State runners -- Troy Ferguson, Tian Grant and Grandon Grant -- each of whom finished in the top 10% at the state meet.

"We had three all-state runners, which is phenomenal," Wade said.

Wade also commended volunteer coach Emily Spears and assistant coaches Nico Hall and Adam Gibby saying they are "a very big asset to our team."

Middle School principal Jessie Hester presented student Georgia Spears at Pea Ridge School Board Monday, Jan. 10, 2021.

