Sylvan Hills able to hold off Beebe

At 6-5 and 174 pounds, James DeLoach can't hide. Not that he tries to.

The sophomore forward is a presence in the middle of Sylvan Hills' 2-3 zone, directing the Bears' defense with a booming voice.

But his offense was just as important Friday night to help Sylvan Hills hang on in a game it led by 12 points early in the second half.

The Bears wrapped up a 5A-Central win on their home floor when Beebe's Rylie Marshall rimmed out corner three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining, allowing Sylvan Hills to eke out a 48-44 win over the Badgers. DeLoach led the Bears with 12 points and seven rebounds ,while Shamar Womack had 11 points while adding six boards.

Marshall willed Beebe back into the game, however, knocking down consecutive three-pointers early in the fourth quarter -- the latter from nearly 30 feet out -- as the Badgers pulled to within six in a game where the Bears looked like they were on the verge of pulling away.

"We knew [Beebe was] going to fight," said Sylvan Hills assistant coach Roy Jackson, who served as acting head coach in place of Kevin Davis, who was out with covid-19. "We talked about the game plan and Marshall got hot in the second half, but we weathered the storm and knocked down our free throws."

The Bears went 8 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter, with Trey Tippen making 1 of 2 after Marshall's missed three-pointer to settle the final margin. Marshall led the Badgers with 11 points, including 3 three-pointers.

Sylvan Hills (9-5, 2-1 5A) took advantage of its size early, going inside to DeLoach often. He scored nine points before halftime, including multiple and-one layups.

The Bears opened up a 17-9 lead against Beebe (9-7, 1-3) at the end of the first quarter, but never really pulled away. Both teams scored eight points in the second and 12 in the third, keeping the Bears' lead at eight points.

It nearly came back to bite them.

"I think we got tired a little bit," DeLoach said.

For a team that has just one starter back from last year's team that made a run to the state semifinals. That group, however, included University of Arkansas signee Nick Smith and standout forward Corey Washington -- both of whom are now down the road with North Little Rock.

In a new arena with a mostly new team, Sylvan Hills is still trying to forge its identity, especially in a loaded conference that includes fellow 2021 state semifinalist Little Rock Parkview and state runner-up Maumelle.

"We're a lunch-pail group," Jackson said. "We've got to pack our lunch and go to work every day, put our hard hats on, and know that we've got to battle every day."

GIRLS

Sylvan Hills 66, Beebe 51

A dominant fourth quarter allowed the Bears to pull away after trailing much of the first half.

Sylvan Hills (10-4, 2-1 5A-Central) outscored the Badgers 25-11 over the final eight minutes, getting 21 points from junior Jianna Morris, who was honored after the game for logging her 1,000th career point earlier in the week.

Morris got some assistance from backcourt mate Jayla Stirgus -- 11 of her 13 points came at the free-throw line -- as well as forward Jayla Harris, who grabbed six rebounds to go with her 13 points.

Beebe (4-10, 1-3) was carried by senior guard Mya Bradley and her 22 points, featuring five three-pointers. Madelyn Atkins added 13 points and Joey Babel poured in 10.