Tools & Toys: Proud Grill BBQ Skewers and Verilux Happylight Luxe

Verilux Happylight Luxe

What’s to love: A sunlight substitute for short winter days that provides a full spectrum of UV-free light.

What does it do: The company says: “Researchers at the National Institute of Health demonstrated that white light, in a range of 2,500 to 10,000 lux (a measurement of light intensity), helped to reverse the symptoms of ‘winter blues.’” This compact light panel can be used at a desk or side table. It is 11.7 inches tall by 7.5 inches wide and has detachable stand. The light has four brightness levels and three color temperatures from cool to warm. It sells for $69.99. For more information visit verilux.com.

Proud Grill Slide & Serve BBQ Skewers

What’s to love: Stainless-steel skewers with a clever design that are nice enough to go from grill to plate, while improving on straight skewers by keeping food in place.

What does it do: The flat skewers come in pairs with one shaped as fish bones, the other cow bones. The ribs serve as the points to place meat or vegetables. Each one is flat keeping food pieces from turning and each has a barbed tip which keeps the food from sliding off. The skewers are 12 inches long and a pair sells for $29.99.