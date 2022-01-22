Tyson cuts 200 Kentucky plant jobs

Tyson Foods is cutting its workforce by 200 at a rural Kentucky chicken plant.

The layoffs, expected to begin as early as next week, come as demand for fully cooked chicken products grows.

"We are shifting our product mix to reflect consumer behaviors and meet the needs of our customers," the Springdale-based meat company said in an email Friday. "Unfortunately, this change in product mix will result in reducing our workforce."

Tyson confirmed that 200 workers at a cook plant in Robards, Ky., would be affected by these changes.

The company said all affected workers will have the option to relocate to nearby processing plants in Humboldt and Shelbyville, Tenn.

Last month, Tyson unveiled plans to invest $1.3 billion in automation over the next three years, expected to increase yields, reduce labor costs and risks and accumulate savings.

Shares of Tyson dipped less than 1%, or 54 cents, to close Friday at $89.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.