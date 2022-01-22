UALR men vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 8-10, 4-3 SERIES UALR leads 9-8 TV None RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr. 12.6 4.6 G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr. 7.5 4.3 G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr. 2.2 0.6 F Myron Gardner, 6-6, Jr. 8.7 4.3 F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr. 6.8 4.6

COACH Darrell Walker (48-55 in fourth season at UALR and 94-73 in sixth season overall)

Texas-Arlington

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G David Azore, 6-4, Sr. 17.3 4.3 F Patrick Mwamba, 6-7, So. 10.5 4.7 G Nicolas Elame, 6-3, So. 8.1 3.2 F K. Akobundu-Ehiogu, 6-9, So. 5.6 5.3 G Javon Levi, 5-11, Sr. 6.1 4.8

COACH Greg Young (8-10 in first season at Texas-Arlington and 196-149 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Texas-Arlington 70.1 Points for 67.3 72.4 Points against 68.6 -1.9 Rebound margin +1.6 +1.3 Turnover margin -1.6 42.8 FG pct. 42.7 31.4 3-pt pct. 29.5 73.4 FT pct. 66.7

CHALK TALK UALR has won all six of its home matchups against Texas-Arlington. … The Trojans have used 10 starting lineups this season with 11 players combining for 79 missed games as a result of injury. … Under Walker, UALR is 34-20 when scoring 70 points or more but 14-35 when it fails to reach that plateau.