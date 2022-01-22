UALR women at South Alabama

WHEN 3 p.m. Central WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 8-8, 2-1 SERIES UALR leads series 21-13 TV None RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0. 9.9 1.7 G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr. 6.2 3.2 G Tia Harvey, 5-9, So. 5.0 1.8 F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr. 5.3 5.8 F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr. 3.9 6.8

COACH Joe Foley (367-210 in 19th season at UALR and 823-291 in 36th season overall)

South Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Nadia Howard, 5-8, Fr. 8.3 2.9 G Dee Haymer, 5-8, Sr. 8.9 4.0 G Mahogany Vaught, 5-6, Sr. 8.6 3.3 F Jaylin Powell, 5-10, Sr. 11.0 4.8 F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Jr. 4.6 3.9

COACH Terry Fowler (122-140 in ninth season at South Alabama and 329-318 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR South Alabama 57.1 Points for 61.9 59.2 Points against 65.9 -1.3 Rebound margin -10.6 +1.6 Turnover margin +4.5 37.8 FG pct. 37.3 26.5 3-pt pct. 28.6 70.7 FT pct. 59.9

CHALK TALK UALR’s Thursday night win at Troy brought UALR into a tie for third place in the Sun Belt Conference at 2-1. … Sali Kourouma came off the bench against Troy, scoring only one point in 15 minutes. … Dariel Johnson set a career-high with 14 points on top of her game-sealing block Thursday night.