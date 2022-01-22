UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Southern

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 4-15, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 9-8, 4-1

SERIES Southern leads 35-16

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;11.8;3.5

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.7;1.9

G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;5.5;2.8

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;12.5;3.7

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.8;4.5

COACH Solomon Bozeman (4-15 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Terrell Williams, 6-6, So.;8.6;3.1

F Damien Sears, 6-7, Sr.;4.8;5.4

F Tyrone Lyons, 6-7, Jr.;14.4;4.3

G P.J. Byrd, 6-1, Jr.;13.0;1.5

G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, Sr.;11.1;3.5

COACH Sean Woods (41-56 in fourth season at Southern and 168-206 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Southern

63.6;Points for;72.1

77.9;Points against;70.6

-10.0;Rebound margin;+6.9

-0.2;Turnover margin;+5.5

39.2;FG pct.;44.3

29.0;3-pt pct.;37.5

71.6;FT pct.;69.4

CHALK TALK UAPB shot 45.5% in its victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday, which was its best shooting effort in conference play. ... Southern has won six of the past seven regular-season meetings between the teams. ... The Jaguars lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference in a number of categories, including scoring offense (72.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (44.3%), three-point percentage (37.5%), assists (12.8 apg) and steals (10.8 spg). ... UAPB forward Brandon Brown ranks second in the league in rebounding (7.8 rpg).

-- Erick Taylor