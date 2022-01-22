UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Southern
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge
RECORDS UAPB 4-15, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 9-8, 4-1
SERIES Southern leads 35-16
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;11.8;3.5
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.7;1.9
G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;5.5;2.8
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;12.5;3.7
F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.8;4.5
COACH Solomon Bozeman (4-15 in first season at UAPB and overall)
Southern
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Terrell Williams, 6-6, So.;8.6;3.1
F Damien Sears, 6-7, Sr.;4.8;5.4
F Tyrone Lyons, 6-7, Jr.;14.4;4.3
G P.J. Byrd, 6-1, Jr.;13.0;1.5
G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, Sr.;11.1;3.5
COACH Sean Woods (41-56 in fourth season at Southern and 168-206 in 12th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Southern
63.6;Points for;72.1
77.9;Points against;70.6
-10.0;Rebound margin;+6.9
-0.2;Turnover margin;+5.5
39.2;FG pct.;44.3
29.0;3-pt pct.;37.5
71.6;FT pct.;69.4
CHALK TALK UAPB shot 45.5% in its victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday, which was its best shooting effort in conference play. ... Southern has won six of the past seven regular-season meetings between the teams. ... The Jaguars lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference in a number of categories, including scoring offense (72.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (44.3%), three-point percentage (37.5%), assists (12.8 apg) and steals (10.8 spg). ... UAPB forward Brandon Brown ranks second in the league in rebounding (7.8 rpg).
-- Erick Taylor