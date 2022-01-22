UAPB receives gift of $500,000

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has received a $500,000 gift to assist students in pursuing college degrees.

The donation from an anonymous individual donor is the second such gift to UAPB this academic year. The university received $250,000 in August from the same donor, according to the announcement Thursday.

The contribution represents one of the largest gifts from an individual donor and expands the university's capacity to assist students with a variety of educational needs, financially, according to UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.

"UAPB continues to increase successful outcomes for students," Alexander said. "This gift will provide the much-needed flexible funding that allows us to assist students in achieving their objective of a college degree without the burdens of crippling financial debt."

According to the terms of the agreement, the gift will help UAPB focus on the national Finish Line Strategy in assisting students and provides direct funding to college students as they address the financial roadblocks that might hamper their pursuit of college degrees, according to the news release.

