UAPB women's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Southern

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 8-8, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 6-10, 4-1

SERIES Southern leads 28-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;14.7;6.0

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.6;3.6

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.8;2.7

F Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.;12.0;8.6

F Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.3;7.9

COACH Dawn Thornton (18-48 in third season at UAPB and 65-115 in seventh season overall)

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Amani McWain, 5-8, Sr.;10.9;5.1

G Tyneisha Metcalf, 5-6, Jr.;3.3;1.4

G Nakia Kincey, 5-6, Sr.;7.0;3.9

G Kayla Watson, 5-8, Sr.;8.5;2.6

F Taneara Moore, 6-0, Jr.;2.0;3.4

COACH Carlos Funchess (54-48 in fourth season at Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Southern

69.2;Points for;57.4

67.1;Points against;65.5

+2.2;Rebound margin;-6.3

+1.3;Turnover margin;+6.3

39.0;FG pct.;34.4

29.2;3-pt pct.;24.3

69.8;FT pct.;66.5

CHALK TALK Southern has beaten UAPB nine straight times. ... The Golden Lions are riding a four-game winning streak for the second time this season. ... The Jaguars are second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring defense (64.9 points per game), but they're also the league's worst three-point shooting team (23.8%) and rank next to last in overall field-goal percentage (33.9%). ... UAPB has three players ranked in the conference's top 10 in rebounding. Khadijah Brown is fourth (8.6 rpg), Maya Peat is fifth (7.9) and Zaay Green is ninth (6.0).

-- Erick Taylor