Arkansas-Little Rock 74, South Alabama 52

SUN BELT WOMEN

UALR 74, South Alabama 52

The Trojans completed a week's sweep of the Sun Belt Conference's Alabama teams, rolling past the Jaguars at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala., with a wire-to-wire win.

UALR (8-6, 3-1) had a balanced scoring effort, with all nine players who saw the floor scoring at least two points. Sali Kourouma, Mayra Caicedo and Angelique Francis each scored 15 points to lead the Trojans, while Dariel Johnson added 10. Raziya Potter had nine points and eight rebounds.

UALR limited South Alabama (8-9, 2-2) to 18-of-49 shooting and outrebounded it 39-26. The Trojans also forced 20 Jaguar turnovers as UALR held an opponent to fewer than 60 points for the sixth time in 14 games.

On Thursday, UALR defeated Troy 68-66 at Troy, Ala.