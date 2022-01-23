SUN BELT MEN

Arkansas State 67, Texas State 60

A 14-2 run spanning the first and second halves gave the Red Wolves enough of a cushion to hold off the Bobcats at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Texas State (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) got as close as three points and closed to 62-58 with 1:19 remaining, but a Norchad Omier dunk and Avery Felts layup in the final minute secured the win for ASU (13-4, 4-1), pushing the Red Wolves to their best start since 1988-89.

Omier finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, giving him seven straight double-double outings — a feat not accomplished by an ASU player since the 1993-94 season. Desi Sills scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Caleb Fields dished out a game-high seven assists.