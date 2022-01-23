Arkansas women host Mississippi State

Mississippi State at Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Mississippi State 11-6, 2-3 SEC ; Arkansas 11-6, 2-3

SERIES Mississippi State leads 22-19

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Denae Carter, 6-0, Fr.;6.6;8.4

F Rickea Jackson, 6-2, Jr.;21.2;7.0

G Anastasia Hayes, 5-7, Sr.;17.6;4.4

G Myah Taylor, 5-7, Sr.;7.8;2.6

G Jerkaila Jordan, 5-9, So.;13.7;5.8

COACH Doug Novak (11-6 in first year as interim head coach at Mississippi State)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;9.7;3.0

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.5;5.1

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;12.9;4.3

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;14.7;5.4

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;7.2;3.4

COACH Mike Neighbors (90-56 in fifth season at Arkansas, 188-97 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Mississippi State;;Arkansas

73.0;Points for;76.2

64.5;Points against;61.8

-1.0;Rebound margin;-1.5

6.1;Turnover margin;5.8

41.8FG pct.;41.6

26.8;3-pt pct.;34.1

62.8;FT pct.;69.9

CHALK TALK The Razorbacks snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bulldogs last season with an 86-80 win in Walton Arena. … Today’s game serves as a “We Back Pat” game, taking part in a weeklong initiative by the SEC focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation named after the former Tennessee women’s basketball coach whose mission is to advance research for a treatment and cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

— Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors said he talked to his team earlier this past week about playing noticeably faster.

Mission accomplished in the Razorbacks's 99-71 win at Alabama on Thursday evening.

Neighbors didn't need to say much either.

"I don't honestly think I said five words the entire game," Neighbors said Thursday. "... So every timeout I said, 'It's noticeable. It's noticeable.'"

Arkansas (11-6, 2-3 SEC) will try keep that momentum going against Mississippi State this afternoon in Walton Arena. Tip-off time is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Razorbacks made a switch to put redshirt senior Amber Ramirez in the "dragon" position or trailing guard, which Neighbors said contributed. But junior Makayla Daniels was also more aggressive.

"She took the responsibility when we started talking about we've not been playing fast," Neighbors said. "She took it real personal.

"And I think she was back to that attack mode Mak. ... I don't know whether it's fool's gold or not. We'll see if it continues to work."

Arkansas shot a season-high 59% from the floor, including 15 of 29 (52%) from three-point range. Ramirez led the Razorbacks' offensive charge, scoring 19 points to go with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. The 5-9 guard from San Antonio made 7 of 9 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. She had help as Daniels and freshman Samara Spencer added 18 points each.

Spencer also hit four three-pointers and her 18 points nearly matched her total in the Razorbacks' first four SEC games combined (19). She and Daniels also chipped in five assists each.

Ramirez has also stepped forward in SEC play, averaging a team-high 19 points per game. She is averaging slightly under 13 a game for the season.

The Bulldogs (11-6, 2-3) erased a 20-point halftime deficit to take a lead late, but eventually fell 66-63 at No. 13 Georgia on Thursday. Junior Rickea Jackson, who leads the SEC averaging 21.2 points per game, poured in a game-high 27 in the loss.

Mississippi State has played through covid-19 issues, notching a pair of SEC wins despite having just seven players available in one game and eight in another. And Jackson didn't play in either of those games.

The Bulldogs dealt with changes even before the season started as Doug Novak was named interim coach in October after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down due to health concerns. In addition, assistant coach Mlikah Willis has been out for a month after a rift developed between Willis and Novak, the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger reported.

Nonetheless, Neighbors said the Bulldogs have his full attention.

"I think if you polled the SEC coaches as to the scariness factor, these guys would be at or near the top of that list, given their plethora of talent and explosiveness," Neighbors said. "You get Doug in there, he's a veteran coach. He's won more games than I've even been a part of. And you get this dangerous, dangerous team."

Mississippi State showed some of that Thursday, wiping out a 20-point halftime lead, but ended up falling just short against Georgia.

Arkansas also got a boost from the return of 6-2 Erynn Barnum on Thursday. The redshirt junior started the first nine games and was the team's leading rebounder before being sidelined with a knee injury for six weeks. She contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 10 minutes of action.