Bella Vista offices temporarily close to public traffic

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista city facilities are closed to nonemergency public traffic through Jan. 31 to limit the spread of covid.

The closure will be assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January.

Christie cited the dramatic increase of covid cases due to the omicron variant as the reason to limit public traffic, as well as the number of staff working inside city buildings.

This closure applies to the city's administration offices at City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library in-person business, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the city's Street Department. The lobbies of the police and fire departments will be open to emergency traffic only, except for delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library has reverted to curbside pickup, effective Tuesday. Curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The library's book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at library@bellavistaar.gov or by phone at 479-855-1753. Cardholders may update their accounts if they have expired, and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

If people have business with a specific employee, it is requested they contact that employee via email. A staff directory can be found online. For building permits and inspection services, email permits@bellavistaar.gov. For general city assistance, email info@bellavistaar.gov.

For police and fire nonemergency assistance, people should call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency, people should call 911.

Those without access to email are also able to call or text the city's main number at 479-876-1255.

City officials said they appreciate everyone's patience during this time, as the health and safety of the public and city employees remain of utmost importance.