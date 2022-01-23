Belles of the Ball

Thirty-six white-gowned young women were presented at the 71st annual Debutante Ball, presented by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation and the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The ball took place Dec. 18 in Governor's Hall I and II, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The 2021 debutantes:

Samiya Allen, presented by Bobby Hillman and escorted by Cedric Louden Jr.

Catherine Alpough, presented by Brice Alpough and escorted by Kevin Williams.

Kylie Grace Bell, presented by Darnell Bell and escorted by Jaylon White.

Jennifer Amaya Ben, presented by Andre Ben and escorted by Donnavan Davis.

Alasiah Sheron Bledsoe, presented by Fred Bledsoe Jr. and escorted by Isaiah Adams.

Morghan Cobb, presented by Curtis Gaines and escorted by Jakeiven Sanders.

Ciara Cooper, presented by Thomas Cooper and escorted by Christian Peer.

Janiya Dailey, presented by Terrell Loring and escorted by Phillip Walker Jr.

Dasjah Daniels, presented by David Daniels and escorted by Cameron Wallace.

Laila Gillespie, presented by Andre Gillespie and escorted by Jailon Bullock.

Pearson Hardin, presented by Corey Thomas and escorted by Brandon Broughton.

Genesis Hayes, presented by Kenneth Rice and escorted by Simeon White.

India Jade Hayes, presented by Charles Hayes and escorted by Chase Green.

Jayla Fere' Holt, presented by Jason Holt and escorted by Antoine Boyce.

Alana Honorable, presented by Robert Colbert and escorted by Prentice O'Guinn IV.

Yasmin Honorable, presented by Lee Honorable and escorted by Jakaiyah Brown.

Destinee Paige Howard, presented by De'Arius Howard and escorted by Lathan Cole Reeves.

Carrington Johnson, presented by James Johnson and escorted by Brennan Sanders.

Dalaiah Johnson, presented by Dwayne Johnson and escorted by Korey Edwards.

Kourey Chanel Johnson, presented by Brandon Cooley and escorted by John Akins.

Rayla Ladean Johnson, presented by Robert Johnson Jr. and escorted by Joseph R. Himon II.

Kennedy Essence Key, presented by Jerry Simmons and escorted by Courtney Clark.

Blair King, presented by John King and escorted by Aareyon Wallace.

Ashanti McCoy, presented by Jerry Baggies and escorted by Kendal Dobbins.

Fayrandah Medley, presented by Michael Roberts Sr. and escorted by Jimmy Morris III.

Sydney Montgomery, presented by Marcus Montgomery and escorted by Ryland Blair.

Zaria Montgomery, presented by William Donald and escorted by Timothy Jasper Jr.

Jasmine Parker, presented by Willie Davis and escorted by Donald Culverson Jr.

Akiya Saine, presented by Kipkenko Saine and escorted by Miles Howard.

Naija Nicole Sharpley, presented by Malcolm Sharpley and escorted by Derrick Lamont Harris Jr.

Samia Smith, presented by Samuel Smith and escorted by William C. Smith.

Asia Denise Stewart, presented by Samuel James Allison and escorted by Jonin Allison.

Taylor Swinton, presented by Darryl Swinton and escorted by William Romain.

Paige Marie Thomas, presented by Van Thomas II and escorted by Shamarion Gilmore.

Q'Jadeyn Tyler, presented by Derrick Tyler and escorted by Kevin Shipp.

Taylor Nicole Williams, presented by Todd Jones and escorted by Austin Anderson.

The ball raises funds for scholarships, a number of which were presented that evening by Thomas Cooper. Other highlights included the crowning of debutante Samia Smith as Ms. Pi Lambda 2021-2022. Debutante Ciara Cooper was named advertisement sales winner.

Ryan Davis is Pi Lambda Chapter president. Carl Hayes served as debutante ball chairman.

-- Story by

Helaine R. Williams;

photos by Randall Lee