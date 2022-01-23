Best-sellers

Fiction

1. INVISIBLE by Danielle Steel. The daughter of a couple in a loveless marriage is discovered by a British filmmaker and thrust into the public eye.

2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

3. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY by Amanda Gorman. A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote "The Hill We Climb."

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

6. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

7. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

8. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

9. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

10. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

Nonfiction

1. UNTHINKABLE by Jamie Raskin. The Maryland congressman describes leading the impeachment effort against the former president shortly after his son's death by suicide and the insurrection at the Capitol.

2. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

3. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

4. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

5. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

6. UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.

9. PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

10. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times