Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Modern Build LLC, 17710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,150,000.

Coburn Construction, 15400 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $450,000.

CBM Construction, 17707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $200,000.

Seal Corporation, 1909 Hinson Loop Road, Unit 100, Little Rock, $178,000.

Flynco Inc., 1 Airport Road, Little Rock, $174,000.

Alvero Romero, 8409 I-30, Little Rock, $151,500.

Hughes Design & Construction, 207 N. University Ave., Unit 180, Little Rock, $115,195.

JHL Building, 1724 S. Pine St., Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jack Hartsell Construction, 106 Varennes Cove, Little Rock, $2,800,000.

Richard Harp Homes, 10 Waterview Court, Little Rock, $1,775,000.

River Valley Builders, 5912 Scenic Drive, Little Rock, $525,000.

Dumont Construction, 53 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $465,645.

Dillon Homes, 109 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $400,000.

Kevin Driver, 44 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $370,000.

Mark Baker Custom, 22 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $305,000.

E. Ward Construction, 79 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 22 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 67 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $280,000.

HCS Inc., 4000 Weldon Ave., Little Rock, $227,000.

HCS Inc., 4006 Weldon Ave., Little Rock, $203,000..

Habitat for Humanity, 7819 Moore, Little Rock, $120,000.

KHC Design, 71 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Markus Homes, 4 Coray Court, Little Rock, $100,000.

Jack Hartsell Custom, 406 Varenned Cove, Little Rock, $90,000.