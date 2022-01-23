BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Jeremy Davis has been promoted to president of the Farm Service Division (FSA) of Stone Bank.

Anthony Young has been named the new president of Southern Bancorp Community Partners, the 501c3 development partner of Southern Bancorp, Inc.

EDUCATION

The University of Central Arkansas College of Business has named Tracy A. Suter as the new chair of the Department of Marketing and Management.

ENGINEERING

Russellville native Frank McIllwain, PE, has been named director of aviation for engineering, planning, architectural, and environmental services firm Garver.

MEDICAL

Barbara Porchia, DPM, is the newest member of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ orthopaedic team of foot and ankle providers.

NONPROFIT

Forward Arkansas recently welcomed Victoria Watson as its director of policy and engagement.