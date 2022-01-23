Carin Schoppmeyer: Arkansas Public Theatre 'leaks' Season 37

At a Glance

Season Leaks 37

Announcement

Who: Arkansas Public Theatre

What: The community theatre announced its upcoming 37th season of shows.

When: Jan. 14

Where: The Victory Theatre in Rogers

Next: “Something Rotten,” a musical farce, Feb. 11-13, 17-20, and 24-27

Information: (479) 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org

Arkansas Public Theatre welcomed patrons Jan. 14 to the Victory Theatre in Rogers for the "Season Leaks" unveiling of the group's Season 37.

Artistic Director Ed McClure tells me, "Season 37 is going to be fun and entertaining. We have one of our most diverse line-ups, and we'll have roles for everyone and anyone."

McClure adds that APT has been "back, live and in person, since February 2021. We have worked tirelessly to keep our audiences and performers safe and entertained."

In the time since that reopening, he says he learned that people "really want to be entertained -- to be taken away from covid and all the bad news in the world for a couple of hours. That's what informed me about the type of season to select for Season 37."

Arkansas Public Theatre's Season 37:

• "The Music Man" -- Sept. 22-25, 29-30, Oct 1-2, with auditions Aug. 1;

• "Almost, Maine" -- Oct. 28-30, Nov. 3-6, with auditions Sept. 19;

• "A Tuna Christmas" -- Dec. 9-11, 15-18, with auditions Oct. 31;

• "Little Shop of Horrors" -- Feb. 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, with auditions Dec. 12;

• World premiere of "Survival of the Unfit" by Oren Safdie -- March 24-26, 30-31, April 1-2, with auditions Feb. 13;

• "The Shadow Box" -- May 5-7, 11-13, with auditions March 27;

• "Sylvia" -- June 16-17, 22-25, 2023, with auditions May 8;

• "It Shoulda Been You" -- July 28-30, Aug. 3-6, 10-13, 2023, with auditions June 19.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

The APT Board of Directors also honored costumer Ilia Rivera and actor/stage manager Cody Robinson for "outstanding contributions by an APT volunteer" and announced new co-chairmen of the board, Jeff Dunn and the Rev. Ron Hayes.

Founded in 1986 as Rogers Little Theatre, APT is the longest continuously operating all-volunteer community theatre in Northwest Arkansas, and McClure says he is honored to have the ongoing support of area businesses, organizations, donors, volunteers and audiences.

For season ticket information and tickets for the next production in Season 36, "Something Rotten," opening Feb. 11, call the APT box office at (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Among those attending the announcement were Kathy and Ed Clifford, Kara and Kris Isham, Brenda Mashburn Nemec and Jason Nemec, Jeff Dunn, Terry and Bob Bland, Jane and David Webb, Sara and Jon Craighead, Kelley and Michael Weir, Lyndsee Thompson, Kristina St. Sauver, Morgan Smith and Jordan Snoderly, Gloria Fairchild and Jim Demaree, Carlene Clendenen and Robert Mayfield, Julie Blaney, Rhoda Cole, Lacey Sauls, Ashley Keesling, Steph Gibson and Kim Mason.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Kathy and Ed McClure (front, from left) and Kris and Kara Isham; Back row, from left, Jason Nemec, Brenda Mashburn Nemec, and Jeff Dunn, the new Co-Chairman of the APT Board of Directors, welcome Arkansas Public Theatre patrons to the season announcement Jan. 14 at Victory Theater in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Bob and Terry Bland, APT board members, welcome patrons Jan. 14. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jim Demaree and Gloria Fairchild enjoy the APT season announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jon and Sara Craighead (from left) and Kelley and Michael Weir stand for a photo at Arkansas Public Theatre's season announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Julie Blaney (from left), Rhoda Cole, Lacey Sauls, Ashley Keesling, Steph Gibson and Kim Mason gather at the Victory Theater for the APT Season 37 announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Carlene Clendenen and Robert Mayfield attend the APT season announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lyndsee Thompson (left) and Kristina St. Sauver attend the APT season announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Morgan Smith and Jordan Snoderly attend the APT announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

