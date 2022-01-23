North Little Rock notebook

Charging stations

on council agenda

The North Little Rock City Council will vote on the purchase of charging stations for electric vehicles during its meeting Monday night.

The move, which wasn't originally on the agenda for Monday's meeting, was added Friday as the city looks to capitalize on a federal program that would subsidize up to 90% of the cost for the charging stations.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said the city is looking to purchase five electric charging stations, which would be powered by solar panels.

The stations would be located on city property, but exactly where has not been finalized, according to Hartwick.

The city plans to tap North Little Rock-based Solar Seal to install the charging stations.

Route of marathon

gets city approval

The city of North Little Rock gave its approval for the annual Little Rock Marathon.

The marathon route will cross the Arkansas River at the Broadway Bridge and continue along North Little Rock's riverfront.

However, in a letter to the race director, Mike Garrity, the city said it cannot guarantee Riverfront Drive will be available with ongoing construction on Interstate 30.

The marathon is scheduled for March 6.