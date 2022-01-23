Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled

More than 330,000 pacifiers have been voluntarily recalled by their manufacturer after reports that they could pose a choking hazard, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mushie & Co., a baby goods store, is recalling its FRIGG silicone pacifiers because the "base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard," according to the recall notice, which was posted Wednesday.

Mushie received more than 200 reports internationally that the nipple detached from the plastic shield of the pacifier, according to a company statement. No injuries have been reported, the company said.

Mushie was founded in 2018 by Mushie and Levi Feigenson, according to the company's website.

Mushie told consumers that they should stop using the pacifiers immediately and contact the company for a full refund or store credit. To obtain the refund, customers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photo of both the detached silicone nipple and the pacifier base to the company.

The FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in two designs, Classic and Daisy.

The Classic design is an all-silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design is the same, except the shield is scalloped.

Each design was made in two sizes: one for infants up to 6 months old, and a larger size for babies 6 to 18 months old. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in more than 40 colors.

The Daisy and Classic pacifiers were sold at various stores in the United States, such as SpearmintLOVE, T.J.Maxx, Lil' Tulips and Olivia & Jade Co., as well as on Mushie's website and on Amazon.

Both models were sold from April through December last year and cost about $8 for a single pacifier and $15 for a pack of two.







