Covid-relief funds' use seen to run the gamut

WASHINGTON -- More than 160 golf courses already dot the area around Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., a sunny hub for the sport that serves as a home base for the country's professional league.

But the 115-acre, 18-hole expanse that could soon become the city's next outpost is expected to have a feature that sets it apart from the rest: Its construction is to benefit from more than $2 million in federal coronavirus aid.

Facing questions about the spending in September, Mayor Rachelle Litt defended the investment, saying it wasn't that different from what every other city and state was doing with its aid.

"This infrastructure spending would have to occur on this property if we were putting in any other type of recreational facility, park or playground," she said, "as other municipalities are doing with their funds."

The project in Florida counts among thousands of new investments nationwide as cities and states look to spend their portions of a $350 billion stimulus initiative. Democrats in Congress approved the windfall as part of the American Rescue Plan last spring, hoping to give cash-strapped governments a boost in fighting the pandemic and bringing their economies back to life.

But federal lawmakers imposed few restrictions on the money at the time, choosing instead to allow cities and states unparalleled latitude to invest the sums as they see fit. The result has been a melange of measures to promote vaccines, prop up businesses, safeguard schools and replenish local coffers -- alongside a slew of political endeavors and pet projects.

"What's a good and bad use of money? It's not really clear," said Marc Goldwein, a senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget who tracks stimulus spending.

Alabama approved $400 million to rebuild a state prison. Florida hopes to tap $1 billion in federal money to help pay for a gas-tax holiday. And Indiana lawmakers allowed the state's economic development agency to spend $3 million on a gate-expansion program at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

In cities and states, officials often justified the decisions as outgrowths of their budgets. Many had planned to pursue the projects before the pandemic cut into their revenue, while others saw the federal funds as an opportunity to provide a unique jolt to their economies. That aligned them in spirit with Democrats and the White House, where top officials say the money was meant to make sure that certain local downturns did not hamstring the nation's fuller recovery -- much as they had during a major recession a decade earlier.

Aides to the president and the Treasury Department have heralded the $350 billion program as sufficient to help cities and states weather any future fiscal storm, including new disruptions posed by the fast-spreading omicron variant. But federal officials also have conceded that they have only so much power to tell local governments how to spend their cash, a limitation that has been on display nationwide.

In Palm Beach Gardens, the flexibility meant that the city may be well within its right to apportion $2.1 million to a series of projects around a new set of links. The money has been designated for infrastructure improvements benefiting the planned facility, including street lighting; parking; and water, electric and sewer services, according to city officials. They note that they hope to invest millions of dollars in other projects, including a new fire station.

Writing in a local magazine last year, Ron Ferris, the city's manager, pointed to the rising costs of materials and construction on the publicly financed project. That raised its overall price tag -- a gap that the city might have been able to cover on its own if it had not "lost $2.1 million in revenue," he said.

The mayor declined to comment, and Ferris and other top city officials did not respond to requests.

TRACKING THE CASH

Gene Sperling, a top economic adviser to President Joe Biden, heralded the federal program as critical, stressing in a statement that it gave "state and localities the fiscal fire power and flexibility to deal both with immediate crisis as well as continuing disruptions and lingering impacts that could hamper a full, durable and equitable recovery."

"With over 30,000 jurisdictions receiving direct help, there will certainly be uses of funds that are legal but sub-optimal and where those who vote for their state and local leaders will be the source of ultimate accountability," he added. Sperling did not refer to any particular locality or project, but he noted that Biden "has not and will not hesitate" to push local leaders to prioritize.

The dynamic underscores the task facing Washington as it labors to keep close watch over a historic burst of federal spending totaling nearly $6 trillion over the past two years. Never before has the federal government spent so much so quickly, illustrating the dire nature of the public health crisis.

Tracking the money remains difficult. Ensuring it swiftly reaches those who need it most has at times vexed Democrats and Republicans alike. And stopping it from landing in the hands of criminals and other malicious actors has proved to be a persistent challenge, resulting in investigations and charges that continue two years into the crisis. On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted a woman from Baltimore, alleging she obtained $1.6 million in federal aid funds that she should not have received.

The relief program targeting cities, counties and states had been one of the most contentious elements of the American Rescue Plan last spring. The idea grew out of a belief that local governments needed a rapid influx of aid, since business closures and other coronavirus mitigation measures had deprived them from collecting much-needed tax revenue. Absent that, state and municipal leaders feared they would be forced to make cuts to local services or lay off droves of government workers.

"These funds were meant to ensure that unlike the post-Great Recession recovery -- where Congress later refused to add more state and local resources -- we would see state and local governments adding to growth and jobs, instead of being a major source of austerity, job loss and barrier to stronger growth," Sperling said.

Democrats ultimately settled on a $350 billion fund with few restrictions, chiefly that the money could not be used to offset public pension losses or finance new tax cuts that local officials otherwise could not afford. Republicans unanimously voted against the American Rescue Plan, though some GOP lawmakers later would tout to voters the benefits of its programs, including the provision of state and local aid.

Republican governors and city officials, meanwhile, joined with their Democratic colleagues in approving a flurry of measures over the past year that put the first tranche of money into use.

Officials in Broward County, Fla., and Polk County, Iowa, devoted some of their funding to rewarding residents who received vaccinations. Other officials -- like those in Northampton County, Pa., and Kansas City, Mo. -- set up drive-thru testing and contact tracing operations in the earlier months of the pandemic. The Treasury Department heralded these efforts in a report issued in late 2021, describing the investments as a "massive nationwide mobilization around vaccinations as well as a response to the highly contagious Delta variant."

Many states also set up programs to boost local businesses. Wisconsin approved $50 million to assist financially harmed farmers, for example, and Virginia committed $250 million to assist restaurants, entertainment venues and other small businesses, particularly those that struggled to obtain other federal aid. Some Republican-led governments in particular commissioned return-to-work bonuses, hoping to encourage those worried about the coronavirus to reenter the labor force anyway.

But the unrestricted nature of the stimulus program also ushered in a wide array of spending beyond immediate pandemic response. In its final rules, issued after billions of dollars already had been shelled out, the Treasury Department in January affirmed its flexibility. The guidance said cities and states had to show that their investments stemmed from a negative consequence of the coronavirus, resulting in some projects that were more relevant or controversial than others.

In Arizona, Republicans led by Gov. Doug Ducey committed $170 million to two school-related measures that essentially discouraged mask use and distance learning. One of the initiatives specifically denied federal aid to school districts that sought to require facial coverings, even though public health officials see it as an effective measure to prevent the pathogen from spreading.

The approach, which later triggered a local court battle, prompted the Biden administration to issue a series of legal warnings -- culminating in a letter this month threatening to claw back the funds within 60 days unless Arizona uses the money in a way befitting its purpose to promote public health. That prompted a rebuke from Ducey, who took to Twitter to blast Biden as "completely out of touch with the American people."

The state's GOP attorney general, Mark Brnovich, soon after issued a legal threat of his own: He pledged on Wednesday that Arizona would "take appropriate action in the courtroom to defend our state from this blatant federal encroachment."

INFRASTRUCTURE EFFORTS

In a less contentious move, scores of local governments across the country opted to focus significant sums toward infrastructure. States alone invested about $20 billion of the roughly $100 billion they have already received on boosting broadband access, improving water and sewage systems and completing other capital projects, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank that analyzed the data in December.

The spending had been expressly permitted under the stimulus law. But it also came just as Democrats and Republicans labored to craft a roughly $1.2 trillion bill specifically focused on some of the same infrastructure upgrades, which Biden signed into law later in the year.

The public-works investments in some cases reflected a tough choice confronting state and local officials: delivering aid to businesses and workers facing urgent need as a result of a new variant or focusing finite dollars on more long-term economic ambitions.

In North Dakota, for example, Republicans set aside $150 million in federal stimulus aid for the construction of a long-sought gas pipeline sluicing the state. The infrastructure project marked the largest single investment approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature, which also set aside $10 million as part of its plans to launch a space education and research initiative at a state university.

The pipeline marked an attempt to "facilitate growth in value-added industries," said state Sen. Ray Holmberg, who helped spearhead the plan, as he made a pitch to his colleagues during floor debate in November. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Holmberg and his GOP allies put aside additional money to help workers and families directly affected by the pandemic, including $17 million to boost child care services. But advocates in North Dakota soon felt spurned nonetheless. The adoption of the budget measure -- just days before the omicron variant began coursing through the state, one of the least vaccinated in the country -- led some to wonder whether lawmakers should have done more to help those in greatest need.

"We were hoping to see more money for child care and school meals, and things like that," said Landis Larson, the head of the local chapter of the AFL-CIO, which joined with other organizations in pushing unsuccessfully for such aid.

The decision to channel federal money toward a gas pipeline offered few short-term benefits, added Landis, who described it as a "drop in the bucket in terms of what it's going to cost."

Even the White House at one point encouraged local governments to direct their covid aid to projects beyond the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. In July, the Biden administration issued explicit guidelines showing how cities and states could tap the funds to advance the president's plans to reduce gun violence, hire more law enforcement officials and improve policing technology.

State policymakers redirected more than $2.5 billion toward criminal justice measures, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis found last month, including efforts to improve mental health services, respond to sexual assault and overhaul local policing. Similar data is not tracked nationally for cities, though some, such as Tulsa, spent millions on police body cameras and other new tools and fixes.

"The point of this funding, and the only way for it to be effective for fiscal recovery in particular, was for it to be flexible," said Ed Lazere, a senior fellow on the state fiscal policy team at the think tank. He stressed that the investments in many ways had achieved that goal, improving public health and keeping municipal finances afloat.

But, Lazere acknowledged, the program also hasn't been without its hiccups. "The important goal was to get the money in the hands of states and localities in a way that made sense, and that's bound to have some decisions that make you scratch [your head]," he added.