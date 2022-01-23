Business news in brief: Emergency, urgent care opens in Bentonville

Emergency, urgent care opens in Bentonville

Northwest Health Emergency and Urgent Care, a department of Northwest Medical Center, is now open in west Bentonville at 1580 E. Centerton Blvd. This location includes on-site labs, X-ray, ultrasound and more. Emergency care will be provided at all hours. Urgent care services will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Legacy National Bank branch to open in Lincoln

Legacy National Bank recently broke ground on its 10th location in Northwest Arkansas. The 3,500 square-foot banking center will be at 205 W. Pridemore Drive in Lincoln. This location will include five offices, a multi-use conference room, a lobby and two drive-thru lanes.

