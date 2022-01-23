ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ESSE museum series ends with 'Miniature Couture'





'Miniature Couture'

"Miniature Couture," a collection of high-end fashion dolls with bodies sculpted to mimic those of top models, goes on display Tuesday at ESSE Purse Museum, 1510 S. Main St., Little Rock.

It's the third and final segment of a three-part exhibit titled "The Collector's Series," a look into the private collections of three Little Rock women.

The exhibit will be up through Feb. 20. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens 60-plus and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

'Summer' musical

A touring company brings "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" — 7:30 p.m. Monday — to the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

The show chronicles the life and music of Summer from gospel choir to dance-floor diva. Three actresses play Donna Summer at various stages of her career: Brittny Smith as Diva Donna, Charis Gullage as Disco Donna and Amahri Edwards-Jones as Duckling Donna.

The score features more than 20 of Summer's hits, by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," with a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff.

Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students, with discounts for senior citizens and UCA faculty, staff, students and alumni. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.



