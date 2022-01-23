Farmington holds Colors Day ceremony

FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated Colors Day on Jan. 14 with a coronation ceremony held at Cardinal Arena prior to basketball games against Huntsville.

The Colors Day court featured a showcase representing the sophomore through senior classes.

Sophomore maid Maya Allen, daughter of Keith Allen and the late Carman Allen, was escorted by her uncle, Mark Leichner.

Junior maid Abianne Combs, daughter of Jason and Kelly Combs, was escorted by her father.

Junior maid Fiene Klemmer, daughter of Stephan and Iika Klemmer, was escorted by her grandfather, Richard Bundsgaard.

Junior maid Lindsey Scogin, daughter of Ryan and Sharon Scogin, was escorted by her father.

Attendants Zoey Phillips, daughter of Lincoln and Katie Phillips, carried the queen's crown, while Parker Petten, son of Heath and Paige Petten, carried the king's trophy.

Senior king candidate Seth Adams, son of Neil and Sherry Adams, was escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Braden Bullington, son of Shara Bullington, was escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Logan Burch, son of Beau and Paige Thompson, was escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Tate Pickens, son of Brady and Lauren Pickens, was escorted by his mother.

Senior queen candidate Kylie Smith, daughter of Brock Smith, and John and Kristy Franks, was escorted by her father and stepfather.

Senior maid Rachel Thomason, daughter of Scott and Corey Thomason, was escorted by her father.

Senior queen candidate Kylie Wallis, daughter of Jason and Cindy Wallis, was escorted by her father.

Senior queen candidate Catherine Warren, daughter of Travis and Cassie Warren, was escorted by her father.

Seth Adams was crowned king and Catherine Warren was crowned queen of Farmington Colors Day 2022.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington seniors Seth Adams and Catherine Warren were crowned king and queen of the 2022 Colors Day celebration on Friday at Cardinal Arena.

