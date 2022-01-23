Fort Smith directors hold public meeting regarding sales tax election

FORT SMITH -- Roughly 40 residents and 20 city employees gathered in the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center on Thursday to discuss the city's sales tax before the special election Feb. 8.

Fort Smith currently has a 9.5% sales tax rate, with 6.5% going to the state, 1% to Sebastian County, 1% for city streets and drainage, 0.25% split between the city's Fire and Parks departments, and 0.75% split for city bonds and utilities.

The 0.25% and 0.75% sales taxes were approved by voters in March 2012. If approved at the election, the 0.25% sales tax would be renewed for parks and fire departments, and the 0.75% would be moved to the Police Department and for the city's sewer consent decree purposes for 10 years.

The Police Department would receive roughly 16.67% and the sewer consent decree would receive roughly 83.33% of the 0.75% sales tax.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 from Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against the city demanding sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city proved it cannot afford to do all the of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension, moving the deadline to 2032, and is planning to request more time due to the impact of the 2019 flood, covid-19 and related supply chain issues.

In a slideshow explaining the sales tax, Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton showed the city has paid nearly $97 million towards sewer repair in the last seven years. He said that doesn't include related contracts and projects costing roughly $27 million.

Morton said the city budgeted roughly $36 million towards sewer repairs to catch up from the last couple years of the pandemic, and noted there will be little to no current money available for work by 2023.

Morton explained the current Utility Department revenue is insufficient to pay for the consent decree work, and issuing new bonds isn't possible because the city doesn't meet required financial ratios. He said reallocating the 0.75% sales tax would generate between $15-$18 million each year without increasing the tax rate.

"This consent decree tells us the fines that we'll have for not making any effort on this, and after 60 days it's about $10,000 a day, $300,000 a month for fines on not doing what we're supposed to do," Morton said.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said when the consent decree was first issued the city paid $300,000 in fines with an additional $120,900 assessed within the first year. However, the city worked with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, the Trump administration and then EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to waive those penalties.

Morton said if the sales tax isn't approved, the projected sewer rate increase to cover the loss of revenue is roughly 58%. He said a deadline extension would help reduce the amount the city pays annually toward consent decree work, but not below the projected annual sales tax revenue amount.

Morton also noted the total amount to finish consent decree work is roughly $500 million, considering inflation. He said the city is going to court next month to reduce that by $140 million.

"It's a difficult situation, but we're doing the best that we can," he said.

Morton said while a sewer rate increase would only impact the residential, commercial and industrial customers of Fort Smith, a sales tax affects all of the visitors to Fort Smith attending events, shopping, eating and benefiting from city services.

"We said in the ordinance that we wouldn't raise sewer rates for two years," Morton said. "Now, I personally am going to work really hard to go longer than that. I want us to go longer than that. And we're going to look at some numbers in this process to see if we can't commit to longer than that. I'd like to be able to do that, and I believe we can because we haven't raised rates for sewer since 2017. I don't want to raise them again for a long time. I want us to have this sales tax and also manage things more efficiently."

Morton also noted the current sales tax is similar to other cities within the state, including Bella Vista, Bentonville, Hot Springs, North Little Rock and Rogers at 9.5%. Fayetteville and Springdale were higher at 9.75%, and Jonesboro and Van Buren were lower at 8.5%.and 9.25%, respectively.

Morton said notable Parks Department projects completed through its portion of the 0.25% sales tax within the last five years include the Parrot Island Water Park expansion, Riverfront Skate Park, Greg Smith River Trail, Martin Luther King Playground improvements, Wilson Park improvements, artificial turf for baseball fields, adding a pickleball court and various tennis court improvements. He said planned parks projects that could be paid through the sales tax include renovating the Creekmore pools, bath house, walking paths and railroad track, completing the May Branch Trail, installing more pickleball courts, increasing maintenance at parks, examining improvements to the Harry E Kelley Park and Amphitheater and adding more inclusive playgrounds.

Morton said the Fire Department has used its portion of the 0.25% sales tax to maintain the high fire safety rating, building Fire Station No. 11 and a new fire training tower, adding 20 firefighter positions and purchasing fire trucks and other equipment. He said the Police Department would similarly use its portion of the 0.75% sales tax, if reallocated, to purchase and maintain equipment and add police stations, precincts and officers as the city grows.

At-large Director Kevin Settle noted roughly half of the city's sales taxes are paid for by people visiting Fort Smith. He said the sales tax is the best and most economical way to pay for this work.

"It's either we pay exactly what you do today, or we pay it a totally different way. And if we don't pass a tax, the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Parks Department all take a hit," he surmised. "Is that what we want to do as a community?"

Mayor George McGill said the consent decree repairs need to be done in order for the city to grow, it's just the timeframe Fort Smith has been given to complete the work that's the problem.

"We're going to be much better off when it comes to maintaining and having an updated infrastructure to handle what we're doing," he said.

Public comments following the presentation argued there was discrepancy with the figures, alleged the city will raise water rates instead of sewer rates if the sales tax change isn't approved, and asked the directors to consider a shorter term for the sales tax, to ask for financial assistance from the state, and for more transparency and honesty with the voters.

The next sales tax information and feedback meeting will be part of the regular Ward 1 meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, Reynolds Room at 5210 Grand Ave.