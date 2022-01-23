Georgia LB commits to Arkansas

Arkansas junior linebacker target Everett Roussaw, Jr. has committed to the Hogs after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday.

Roussaw, 6-2, 215, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte.

He earned his offer from the Hogs during a summer camp in Fayetteville in June.

He was recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer and running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who coached Cedar Grove to two state titles in 2016 and 2018.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has Roussaw as a 3-star plus prospect.

"Good player and on a very good team," Lemming said. "He’s a 3-star plus prospect who runs well and make plays. He's close to being a 4-star."

Arkansas freshman running back Rashod Dubinion and Roussaw led the Saints to the AAA state title this past season.

Roussaw had 95 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 recovered fumbles, including 1 scoop and score, as a junior.

ESPN had Arkansas’ 2023 class ranked No. 4 nationally before the commitments of 4-star tight end Luke Hasz and Roussaw.

Roussaw is the 8th commitment for the 2023 class.











