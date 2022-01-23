Gunfire in LR leads

to PB man's arrest

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man they say was a felon intoxicated in public and firing a gun, according to an arrest report.

Shortly after midnight, officers responding to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of President Clinton Avenue heard a single gunshot and shortly afterward encountered Kenneth Davis, 31, of Pine Bluff.

The officers reported seeing Davis throw a pistol away, and when they tried to identify him he gave them false names and a false date of birth. The officers eventually identified him and learned he was a convicted felon with a warrant out of Pine Bluff.

Davis is charged with one felony count of possession of firearms by a certain person as well as obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Police accuse man

of threats with gun

A man arrested by Little Rock police on Friday night faces two felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at a woman, according to an arrest report.

Officers made contact with a victim about 9 p.m. who told them Courtney Brooks, 25, of Little Rock pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her several times.

Police reported there was no evidence to prove aggravated assault, but they found a handgun in the victim's bedroom and arrested Brooks, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a gun.

Brooks is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and terroristic threatening, both felonies.