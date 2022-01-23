



Happy birthday (Jan. 23): You'll have a benefactor. Enjoy your good fortune, knowing that in time you'll provide as much benefit to this person as you receive. Friends lavish you in love and opportunities, including the chance to participate and contribute in realms you wouldn't have known about. Your financial instincts are strong.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're getting to the deeper levels of a task. Repetition will only make you sharper. Even if you take the exact path you took yesterday, you'll still learn something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As you help someone out of a sticky situation, glue gets on you. The trick is to stay in motion. Keep moving through it before it dries on you and you get stuck, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Memories rewrite themselves each time you visit them, which changes your experience of the past but doesn't change the actual past. Someone else sees it differently. They may be as correct as you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You belong in creative dialogue with people you admire and respect. You'll be influenced by people who capture your imagination and lead your thoughts to expansive, colorful new places.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel ready to live bigger but oddly enough, it's best accomplished by simplifying and focusing on fewer things. Progress is a function of concentrating your efforts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A little cleaning, clearing a bit of clutter, adding a personal touch to your environment — these are the things that make you feel more centered and settled against the backdrop of an unpredictable world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): With a different approach, things can and will change. With the same approach, you will get the same outcome. Knowing what to try next is the tricky part. Get advice from the experienced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Smart people with the wrong strategy are worse off than monkeys with the right game plan. Read through all the instructions before you execute the task.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Interesting developments are happening in your realm of finance. For instance, what was once valuable to you for purely sentimental reasons may now have a monetary value, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember when you weren't very well-known and you struggled for recognition? Now, others struggle to get your attention. You are challenged to spend it wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Crimes go unpunished by the usual standards, yet, in a weird way, justice will be served. The same goes for rewards. They come indirectly but abundantly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You think about what's around the bend and how you want to show up for it. You are prepared to contribute and will have a clear advantage over those who have not thought ahead, which will be most people.

SUN CONJUNCT MERCURY RETROGRADE

A hectic conjunction of the sun and a retrograde Mercury could bring on overwhelming feelings for those prone to such a default setting. It’s not the only option. It can be avoided by saying no to things, or by saying yes and taking a sporting attitude about the challenge. Doing the hard things is what makes us great.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

This is a time of practical action and power surges. Mars moves into Capricorn and then Mercury retrograde walks in through the out door. Capricorn energy urges us to deal with the reality before us and leveraging those resources.

Friday, Mercury and Pluto align in Capricorn to hit home the theme. It’s like the whole sky is telling us to get our head out of it and pay attention to what’s happening under our feet. For instance, if there’s no lake on the map but you’re suddenly in the water, that’s a lesson. The GPS is only an idea of what is. The most updated and accurate version of life isn’t what people said would be there or what you thought would be there; it’s always what you’re living.

These omens are an invitation to get hyperpresent to the moment — acting and reacting without hesitation, so vividly observant and alive inside it that you can’t help but say and do the right thing. It requires more than attention and intuition to pull this off; it’s also about confidence. When you really know you have what it takes, hesitation will fall away. You may still feel the fear, but it will provide no drag. You’ll push through, frictionless, and you’ll do it anyway.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: On this day in 1910, one of the world’s greatest and most influential guitarists was born. Django Reinhardt was one of the first European jazz musicians to make a major contribution with jazz guitar. At a time when guitar solos were mainly chorded, Reinhardt introduced complex melodic improvisations using his two working left-hand fingers. Ruled by rebellious Uranus, Aquarius is the sign of innovation and famously pushes art forms into the future.



