High school basketball

Saturday ’s scores

BOYS

4A-8

Camden Fairview 60, Star City 53

3A-1

Bergman 89, Lincoln 34

Elkins 51, Valley Springs 32

3A-5

Jessieville 73, Two Rivers 50

2A-6

England 58, Hazen 39

1A-1 EAST

Lead Hill 66, Omaha 55

Nonconference

Izard County 44, Dierks 43

Jonesboro 55, Southaven, Miss. 46

Magnet Cove 60, Melbourne 46

GIRLS

5A-EAST

Benton 61, Little Rock Hall 18

4A-8

Star City 46, Camden Fairview 35

3A-1

Bergman 64, Lincoln 14

3A-2

Harding Academy 59, Rose Bud 47

3A-5

Lamar 60, Mayflower 27

2A-5

Conway St. Joseph 72, LISA Academy North 15

1A-EAST

Omaha 40, Lead Hill 17

SATURDAY’S ROUNDUPS

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 44, DIERKS 43, OT Gunner Gleghorn hit the go-ahead basket with 4.1 seconds left in overtime to lift Izard County (14-11) to an upset. Gleghorn had 26 points and Denton Reiley added 12 points for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 55, SOUTHAVEN, MISS. 46 Quion Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds in a victory for No. 2 Jonesboro (15-3) at the Hotbed Classic in New Albany, Miss. Isaac Harrell added 11 points and eight rebounds hwile Deion Buford-Wesson had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane.

FRIDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

BOYS

JACKSONVILLE 63, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 58, 2OT Christian Moore had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for Jacksonville (10-7, 3-0 5A-Central), which pulled out the victory in two overtimes. Bryson Hammond added 9 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks, while Jaden Jones contributed 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals for the Titans.

JESSIEVILLE 73, TWO RIVERS 50 Noah Futch scored 27 points to lead Jessieville (8-7, 4-3 3A-5) to a convincing win. Spencer Morrow finished with 21 points and Luke Baker provided 10 points for the Lions.

MILLS 58, WYNNE 30 Allen Dixon came up with 11 points and five rebounds as Mills (9-7, 4-1 4A-5) blew past its conference foe. Q.J. King had 10 points and six assists for the Comets.

PINE BLUFF 54, SHERIDAN 41 Troyreon Ramos gathered 15 points and three steals for Pine Bluff (9-7, 3-0 5A-South), winners of three consecutive games. Jordon Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Courtney Crutchfield scored 10 points for the Zebras. X'zaevion Barnett tallied nine points and six assists for Pine Bluff. Justin Crews put in a game-high 24 points for Sheridan (10-6, 0-3). Peyton Free followed with 10 points.

TUCKERMAN 59, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 50 Waylon Tackett's 19 points carried Tuckerman (11-7, 5-1 2A-2) on the road. Carson Miller scored 15 points and Amare Neal chimed in with 11 points for the Bulldogs. David Platt also supplied nine points for Tuckerman.

GIRLS

LAKE HAMILTON 65, EL DORADO 40 Hayleigh Wyrick scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds for Lake Hamilton (15-2, 4-0 5A-South), which won its seventh in a row. Audri Winfrey had 13 points and Ginny Higginbotham added 10 points for the Lady Wolves.